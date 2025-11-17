Tigers Forward Liam Ruck Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

Published on November 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers forward Liam Ruck has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 16.

Ruck, a 17-year-old product of Osoyoos, B.C., tallied six points (3G-3A) and a plus-5 rating in two games as the Tigers went 1-0-1-0 this past week.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Ruck was assigned a 'B' rating in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List on October 20.

The 6-foot, 175-pound right winger started his week with a four-point performance (2G-2A) in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Regina Pats on Friday, November 14. After Regina opened a 1-0 lead 1:02 into the first period, Ruck found the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season to tie the game. Two minutes later, he set up defenceman Jonas Woo to put the Tigers in front 2-1. A mere 18 seconds into the second period, Ruck registered his second goal of the night, once again tying the game, this time at 2-2. When regulation solved nothing, Ruck came together with his twin brother, Markus, to set up Kyle Heger and the Tigers skated out of the Brandt Centre with a 4-3 triumph. Liam was named first star of the game for his career-high four-point effort.

Ruck continued to do his part Saturday, November 15, collecting two points (1G-1A) in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings. With Brandon leading 3-2 in the second period, Ruck set up Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford late in the period to knot the game. After the Wheat Kings struck twice early in the third period, Ruck found the back of the net for the seventh time in the campaign, pulling Medicine Hat back within one. Pickford then tied the game late in the period as the Tigers forced overtime and collected a single point.

With 21 points (7G-14A) in 21 games, Ruck sits one point behind the Tigers leading scorers. His 14 assists rank second on the Tigers.

Ruck has notched six multi-point games this season, including Friday's career-best four-point game.

Originally selected by the Tigers in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck made his WHL debut November 22, 2023, tallying two points (1G-1A) in an 8-0 win at Regina.

His first WHL season was a resounding success, as he led all rookies in goal scoring with 25. Ruck played an important role during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, scoring 10 points (6G-4A) in 18 games as the Tigers skated to a WHL Championship.

In 85 career WHL regular season games, Ruck has 64 points (33G-31A) and a plus-27 rating under his belt.

Coming out of the weekend, the Tigers (11-6-3-1) rank fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, Ruck and the Tigers visit the Calgary Hitmen (12-5-2-0) Wednesday, November 19, (7 p.m. MT) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

