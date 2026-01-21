Four Tigers Alumni Named to Olympic Rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Medicine Hat, AB - Four former Medicine Hat Tigers players have been named to their respective countries' roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy.

1997-born defenceman Kristians Rubins was named to Latvia's Olympic roster. The Jurmala native spent two seasons with the Tigers from 2016 to 2018, posting 51 points in 109 games played.

Tomas Kundratek was selected to represent team Czechia. The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman spent two seasons and 116 games in the orange and black from 2008 to 2010. He amassed 58 points during his time with the Tigers.

Netminder Mads Søgaard was named to Denmark's national team. The 6-foot-7 goaltender spent two seasons from 2018 to 2020 with the Tigers. Søgaard had a career 2.58 goals against average and 0.915 save percentage in 74 games played with the Tigers.

Matt Bradley was selected to represent team Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Bradley spent three season with the Tigers and one with the Regina Pats between the years of 2014 and 2018. Over his WHL career he played 281 games and totaled 247 points.

The men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will begin Feb. 11 with Team Slovakia playing Team Finland followed by Team Sweden against host Team Italy.

The Medicine Hat Tigers would like to extend their congratulations to the players and their families on being selected to represent their countries at the 2026 Winter Olympics.







