Jakub Vanecek Named to Team West for WHL Prospects Game

Published on January 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans are pleased to announce that defenseman Jakub Vanecek has been named to Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game, being held at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, British Columbia on Wednesday, February 18.

Vanecek, from Humpolec, Czechia, is in his first year with the Americans after being drafted 25th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. He was selected after splitting the 2024-25 season with Bili Tygri Liberec's U17 and U20 teams, posting 12 points (1-11-12) in 21 games with the U17 team and four assists in 31 games with the U20 team.

Prior to the start of the 2025-26 WHL season Vanecek played for Team Czechia at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, posting two assists in four games.

His transition to the WHL has been as smooth as can be as he leads all WHL rookie defensemen in goals with 10 through 33 games, to go along with 14 assists for 24 points. He has been red hot over his past five games with five goals and two assists in that span.

While he didn't suit up for any game action, Vanecek spent a month with Team Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships, coming home with a silver medal.

NHL Central Scouting released their mid-season rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft last week and Vanecek was ranked 21st among North American skaters.







