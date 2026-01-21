Four Oil Kings Named to Team East for WHL Prospects Game
Published on January 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - Four Edmonton Oil Kings have been named to the Team East roster for the WHL Prospects Game on February 18 in Vancouver.
Forwards Dylan Dean and Andrew O'Neill, along with defencemen Ethan MacKenzie and Noa Ta'amu will all represent the Oil Kings at the event. Edmonton's four players at the event are also tied for the most in the league.
MacKenzie, currently ranked 74th by NHL's Central Scouting in the mid-term rankings, has played 35 games this season, scoring 10 goals and adding 25 assists for 35 points. He's top-10 in the WHL among defencemen in points and goals. Recently, the Peachland, B.C., product helped Team Canada earn bronze at the World Junior Hockey Championships.
Ta'amu, out of San Diego, CA, U.S.A., has been a solid presence on the back end for the Oil Kings this season. Ranked 94th in NHL Central Scouting's mid-term rankings, Ta'amu has scored once and added five assists for six points in 40 games. He's also a +18 this season.
Ranked 96th in NHL Central Scouting's mid-term rankings, Dean has had an excellent rookie season with the Oil Kings. Through 27 games, Dean has nine goals and nine assists for 19 points. Three of his goals have come on the powerplay, and two have been game winning goals.
O'Neill, out of Fargo, ND, U.S.A, is ranked 126th among North American skaters in Central Scouting's mid-term rankings. With three goals in his last two games, O'Neill is up to 18 on the season, tied for fourth among WHL Rookies. His 31 points through 43 games are tied for 13th among first year players.
The WHL Prospects Game will take place at the Langley Events Centre, home of the Vancouver Giants, on February 18 as the four Oil Kings and Team East battle Team West.
-
The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!
The Oil Kings are back on home ice on January 21 for another Wiener Wednesday as they host the Regina Pats!
Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!
