Anders Miller Wins WHL Goalie of the Week
Published on November 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips netminder Anders Miller has won Western Hockey League Goaltender of the Week honors for the week ending Nov. 17.
Miller, an '06-born Anchorage, AK native, appeared in two games this week for the Silvertips winning both and allowing only two goals in the process. He pitched a 20-save shutout on Friday night in Kennewick, a 1-0 victory over the Tri-City Americans, followed by a 22-save 3-2 overtime win over the Kelowna Rockets at home Sunday night.
Miller is now 4-1-0 in five starts as a Silvertip with a .911 save percentage and a 2.53 goals-against average.
