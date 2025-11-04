Jamieson, Miettinen Lead Tips to 7-2 Win in Spokane

Published on November 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips improved to 13-1-1 on the year and a perfect 9-0 on the road with a 7-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs Saturday night.

Rhys Jamieson opened the scoring with a powerplay goal 17:13 into the first period. Julius Miettinen followed suit at 19:16, sprung into the zone by a Tarin Smith dump-in that generated a rebound. Coco Armstrong brought the Chiefs back within one before period's end for a 2-1 Everett lead through one.

Nolan Chastko buried a powerplay goal 3:42 into the second period, a wrist shot from the left circle for his second of the year. Ethan Hughes responded for Spokane at 4:37 to bring the Chiefs within one once more.

Jamieson's second of the night came at 8:35 in the frame, a powerplay goal scored with a point-blank redirection off a Carter Bear feed from the corner. Miettinen chipped in his second of the night with 6.6 seconds remaining in the period, also assisted by Bear. The Finn's 10th goal of the year put the Silvertips up 5-2 after two periods.

Everett netted a fourth powerplay goal on the night at 4:02 in the third, as Bear rifled a one-timer from the right circle past netminder Linus Vieillard. Rylan Pearce completed the scoring at 7:46 lifting a wrist shot from the slot over Vieillard's blocker for his fourth goal of the year.

Raiden LeGall stopped 33 of 35 for his 12th win of the season. Everett finished 4-for-7 on the powerplay and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Tips' 9-0 start on the road ties a franchise record for best away start to a season, matching a bar set in 2021-22.







