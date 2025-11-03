Curran Named WHL Player of the Week After Massive Weekend

Published on November 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings forward Max Curran certainly had himself a week as the Oil Kings won three straight games.

The 19-year-old has been named the WHL's Player of the Week after his performance that saw him score three goals and add seven assists for 10 points across the Oil Kings three wins this week.

Curran started the week with three assists on Wednesday as the Oil Kins defeated Letbridge by an 8-6 score. That was followed by a one goal and one assist effort on Saturday in Edmonton's 6-1 win over their division rival Medicine Hat Tigers.

The week was capped off for Curran with a two goal, three assist afternoon on Sunday as the Oil Kings scored seven unanswered goals in an 8-4 win over the Swift Current Broncos. Curran's five-point night was the second by an Oil King this season, joining Miroslav Holinka. It's also just the 12th five-plus point night in Oil Kings history.

The Prague, Czechia product, and Colorado Avalanche prospect is now up to four goals and 14 assists in 16 games for Edmonton who is now 12-4-1-1 and atop the Eastern Conference.

-

