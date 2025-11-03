Wenatchee Comeback Bid Snuffed in Third Period as Kamloops Takes 6-2 Decision

Published on November 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Zane Saab

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild forward Zane Saab(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A four-goal hill is a tough one for any hockey team to climb, but 10 seconds into the third period of Sunday's Western Hockey League game against the Kamloops Blazers, the Wenatchee Wild had their sights set on the summit.

Two third-period goals by the Blazers ended Wenatchee's comeback bid, as Kamloops claimed a 6-2 victory at Town Toyota Center and pushed its record back to .500 for the season. The Blazers climbed to 7-7-1-2 for the year behind two goals and an assist for Nathan Behm, while Wenatchee moved to 3-8-1-1 with the loss.

Ryan Michael put the visitors in front with 6:46 remaining in the first period with a shot down the slot, sending the puck over Cal Conway's shoulder for a 1-0 lead. Behm scored the first of his two goals on the power play with 1:09 left in the period, driving to the net and chipping a backhand chance to the top of the cage.

A transition wrister from the left-wing circle for J.P. Hurlbert put the Blazers ahead by three at 11:59 of the second period - Tommy Lafreniere added to it 31 seconds later, eyeing the stick side before sending a shot past Conway's glove to make it a 4-0 game.

Wenatchee started its comeback just 40 seconds after Lafreniere's goal - Aiden Grossklaus pushed a pass down the slot for Zane Saab to tuck in for a backhand goal, cutting the lead to 4-1 at the second intermission. 10 seconds into the final stanza, Rui Han brought the puck around the Kamloops net before ripping a shot past Logan Edmonstone for a 4-2 score.

The last two goals belonged to Kamloops - Behm snapped a wrist shot from the right-wing faceoff dot at the 7:02 mark to stretch the lead back to three goals, and a Wenatchee turnover while exiting the defensive zone allowed Jordan Keller to walk the puck through the left-wing faceoff circle and hit the top corner over Conway's left shoulder to stretch the final Blazer advantage to 6-2.

Han's goal extended his point streak to four consecutive games, a new high for the Wild this season. Conway made 35 saves in the loss, as Wenatchee closed out the night 4-for-5 on the penalty kill and marked the eighth consecutive game without giving up more than one power play tally.

Edmonstone stopped 31 shots to earn his fifth victory of the season - Hurlbert had a goal and an assist on the night, while Kayd Ruedig finished with a pair of helpers. Wenatchee narrowly won the battle at the faceoff dot for the first time this season, 35-33, but a 16-7 first-period margin on shots made the difference in the Blazers' favor.

The five-game Wild homestand wraps up next Friday and Saturday for the team's Military Appreciation weekend, starting with Proud to Be an American Night against the Portland Winterhawks. Friday's opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets for Friday's game and all regular-season Wild home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story







