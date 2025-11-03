Cougars Battle Hard But Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Giants

LANGLEY, BC - The Prince George Cougars wrapped up three games in three nights with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Sunday at the Langley Events Centre. Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding, turning aside 20 shots, while Jett Lajoie scored the lone goal for Prince George.

The Giants came out strong in the opening period, outshooting the Cougars 5-1 early. Vancouver opened the scoring on a two-on-one rush when Adam Titlbach finished a cross-ice feed from Tyus Sparks, giving the home team a 1-0 lead. The Cougars pushed back with sustained pressure late in the frame, but the score remained 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The second period saw no goals, but plenty of highlight-reel goaltending from Ravensbergen, who made several key stops - including a tremendous left-pad save on a two-on-one and a penalty shot denial on Titlbach - to keep the Cougars within one.

In the third, the Cougars' power play didn't convert but helped generate momentum leading to the equalizer. A shot from Aiden Foster was stopped by Giants goaltender Burke Hood, but Jett Lajoie jumped on the rebound and buried his 10th of the season at 8:27 to tie the game 1-1.

Moments later, Prince George product Cameron Schmidt broke in alone behind the Cougars' defense and snapped a perfect shot past Ravensbergen to restore Vancouver's lead. Despite late pressure from Prince George, the equalizer didn't come, and the Giants held on for the 2-1 victory.

"I thought we stuck with the game plan tonight," said Assistant Coach Carter Rigby. "We made a few mental mistakes with some of their guys getting in behind our D. We've been relying on our power play to win games lately, and it wasn't clicking tonight. We had lots of looks, which was great, but give Vancouver credit - they did a good job taking away seam passes and clearing rebounds in front."

Full Interview with Carter Rigby

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/11/02230842/postgame-nov-2.mp3

The Cougars are off the next two days before returning to action on Wednesday, November 5th in Portland when they take on the Winterhawks for the final time this season at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm.







