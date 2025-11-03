Rebels this Week

Published on November 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Week in Review

Two games this past week saw the Rebels come away with three of a possible four points. The Rebel have now earned points in five of their last six games.

October 29 - The Rebels scored three third-period goals to erase a pair of two-goal deficits in an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Samuel Drancak, Jaxon Fuder and Keith McInnis each scored for the Rebels. Ty Coupland had two assists. Matthew Kondro made 32 saves.

November 1 - The Rebels controlled the game from start to finish in a 3-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Beckett Hamilton, Landon MacSwain, and Samuel Drancak each scored for Red Deer while Kondro made 23 saves.

This Week

The Rebels play their next four games on the road as they make way for AgriTrade at the Marchant Crane Centrium.

Wednesday night the Rebels visit the Edmonton Oil Kings for the first time since game two of the season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Then the boys head east for three games starting Friday (Nov 7, 6 p.m. MT) at Regina, Sunday at Moose Jaw (1 p.m. MT) and Remembrance Day - Tuesday, November 11 at Brandon (1:30 p.m. MT).

Wutzke Traded to Moose Jaw

On November 1, the Rebels announced the trade of 19 y/o goaltender Chase Wutzke to the Moose Jaw Warriors. Red Deer also sent a second-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects to Moose Jaw in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft (via Kelowna), a third-round pick in 2026 (via Calgary), a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2029. Wutzke was selected by the Rebels in round two of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, 40th overall. In 102 career games with the team, he recorded a 43-40-7-3 record, 3.17 goals-against average and .896 save-percentage. The Debden, Saskatchewan native also posted a 4-2-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .924 S% in seven playoff appearances. Wutzke was selected by the Minnesota Wild in round five, 142 nd overall at the 2024 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level contract with the Wild in September.

Czech-ing In

There's a new Rebels in town with the arrival of Matej Mikes. The 18-year-old forward from Czechia joins the club after recovering from an offseason injury. Mikes was selected by the Rebels in round one, 19 th overall at the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Mikes played U20 hockey last season in Finland and suited up for Czechia at the World U18 Hockey Championship.

