Rebels this Week

Published on December 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels' Teddy Bear Toss

Week in Review

The Rebels split a pair of games this past weekend...

November 28 - The Rebels kept pace with the conference-leading Edmonton Oil Kings through the first half of the game before falling 5-2 at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Ty Coupland (power play) and Keith McInnis each scored once. Samuel Drancak's eight-game goal scoring streak came to an end, but he did have an assist to keep his point streak going. Beckett Hamilton had a power play assist to run his point streak to eight games. Peyton Shore made 27 saves.

December 1 - In a Sunday Matinee in Calgary, the Rebels set the tone early as they charged out to a 3-0 first period lead enroute to a 4-3 win over the Hitmen. Beckett Hamilton and Landon MacSwain each had a goal and assist. Aleksey Chichkin scored his first goal of the season while Matthew Gard also scored once. Matthew Kondro made 17 saves for his fourth win of the season.

This Week

The Rebels have a busy week on-tap with three games in four nights.

Wednesday night the club heads south to battle the Lethbridge Hurricanes at 7 p.m. It's the third meeting of the season between the Rebels and Hurricanes and first since October 11 when Red Deer won 5-0 at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Friday night the Rebels venture north to battle the Edmonton Oil Kings once again. Puck drop at Rogers Place is at 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday the Rebels return to the Marchant Crane Centrium to take on the Prince Albert Raiders at 6 p.m. It's the annual Toque and Teddy Bear Toss Game in support of the Red Deer Christmas Bureau (see below).

Tickets for all Rebels home games are available through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com.

Every Rebels game - home and away - is broadcast exclusively 106.7 REWIND Radio and Victory+.

Toque and Teddy Bear Toss

It's the most adorable game of the season! The annual Toque & Teddy Bear Toss is back on Saturday, December at the Marchant Crane Centrium as the Rebels take on the Prince Albert Raiders! Puck drops at 6 p.m. but get to the rink early and bring those toques and bears. The moment the Rebels score their first goal of the game, let 'em fly! Every donation supports local kids and families in need this holiday season thru the Red Deer Christmas Bureau! Tickets for the game are available now through Tickets Alberta.

Sam, I Am

Third-year Rebels forward Samuel Drancak recently scored in eight-straight games. That ties him for the second-longest streak in team history alongside Craig Reichert (1992-93) and John Kachur (1997-98). Arshdeep Bains owns the Rebels record with a nine-game goal streak in 2021-22.

They're Baaaaaack

Red Deer and Edmonton will co-host the 2027 World Junior Hockey Championship from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027. Red Deer will host Pool B, including 10 Round Robin, two Quarterfinal, along with two Team Canada Pre-Competition games. Rebels 2026-27 Season Ticket Members will have early access this December 2025, to purchase a Red Deer (all 14 games) or Edmonton (8 or 16 game) ticket package, in advance of the Public Priority draw in January 2026. Details on the public priority draw will be released in the coming weeks. Visit reddeerrebels.com to learn more.

