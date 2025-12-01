Two Vees Selected for USA Preliminary Roster

Published on December 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







Team USA has announced their preliminary roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship in Minneapolis-St. Paul starting on Boxing Day and two Vees players will be competing for a final roster spot.

Jacob Kvasnicka and AJ Reyelts have been selected for the preliminary roster. The final roster will be announced following training camp which takes place from Dec. 15-23 in Duluth, MI.

Kvasnicka has been outstanding in his first WHL season leading all Vees skaters in points with 30 this season (12 goals, 18 assists). The New York Islanders seventh-round pick is third in WHL rookie scoring so far this year.

Reyelts has also been dominant in his first WHL campaign. He was named the October Goaltender of the Month in the WHL and is sporting a 10-4-3-2 record with a 2.62 goals against average and a .901 save percentage this season.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.