T-Birds Drop Second Game in Victoria

VICTORIA, B.C. - Braeden Cootes scored twice but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost their second straight 5-3 decision to the Victoria Royals Sunday at Save On Foods Memorial Centre. The Thunderbirds will begin the month of December with three games in three days next weekend, beginning with a Friday matchup with the Kelowna Rockets at the accesso ShoWare Center. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (11-10-2-0) got off to a slow start and it put them in an early 2-0 hole as the Royals scored at 2:20 and 8:45 of the opening period. The T-Birds got one back with the first of the two Cootes's goals at 9:31, assisted by Matej Pekar and Simon Lovsin.

"Certainly not a good start, " said head coach Matt O'Dette. "Not the response we were looking for after Friday's loss. A poor first period that led to a lot of D zone time."

The Thunderbirds outshot Victoria in the second period, 16-6, but the two teams traded goals. The Royals struck on the power play at 15:09 and Brock England scored for Seattle at 16:44 with an assist from Simon Lovsin.

"We got going in the second period," remarked O'Dette. "We got some momentum back and stemmed the tide."

The Royals regained their two goal edge at 6:03 of the third. Once again the T-Birds got within one on the second Cootes' goal at 12:40. Lovsin had the lone assist.

Down by a goal late Seattle attempted to pull their goalie for an extra attacker but could not get possession of the puck. When they finally did get their goalie on the bench there were only 17 seconds left and the Royals found the empty net to ice the game with seven seconds remaining.

"In the third period we weren't able to muster a whole lot of momentum," explained O'Dette of Seattle chasing the play from the start of the game. "That was due to the fact the first period was so poor and we spent a lot of it in our end. That's not going to lead to a lot of success or the opportunity to wear down a team in the third and take over the game."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

The T-Birds went 0-for-2 on the power play and finished the two game weekend in Victoria 0-for-7 with the man advantage.

After mustering just 23 shots on goal Friday, Seattle ended up outshooting the Royals Sunday, 35-34.

Cootes left the game briefly in the first period due to some friendly fire as he was struck in the face by a teammate's stick. He scored his first goal shortly after returning.







