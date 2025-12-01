December 1 - Canes Chatter

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes begin a three-game home week on Wednesday against Matthew Gard and the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm presented by Cavendish Farms before hosting the Wenatchee Wild on Friday at 7:00pm and the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday at 6:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Canadian Tire Teddy & Toque Toss Tickets: The Hurricanes will host the 29th annual Canadian Tire Teddy & Toque Toss on Friday, December 5th when they welcome the Wenatchee Wild at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the Teddy & Toque Toss can be purchased by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328), at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or online at https://bit.ly/3Kkj6Bi.

Teddy Toss Details: The Hurricanes are hoping to collect 4,775 bears and 1,100 toques to be donated to local charities in Lethbridge and surrounding area, including the Chinook Regional Hospital and Lethbridge Family Services Angel Tree Foundation among others. Fans are encouraged to place their stuffed animals for the Canadian Tire Teddy and Toque Toss in a clear, plastic bag for sanitary purposes. Additionally, the Hurricanes encourage fans to bring multiple smaller stuffed animals in lieu of the larger ones to be able to help more families this holiday season.

Tim Horton's Skate with the'Canes: On Saturday, December 6th, the Hurricanes will host a post-game Skate with the'Canes following their game against the Calgary Hitmen at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

All skaters must wear a helmet (hockey, bike, snowboard, ski, etc.). No strollers, sticks or pucks will be permitted while shoes are not permitted on the ice. Fans who are participating will be able to retrieve all skating equipment from their vehicles after the game and return to the building for the skate!

Tim Horton's Ugly Christmas Sweater / Santa Night: The Hurricanes will be hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater and Santa Night on Saturday, December 6th when they host the Hitmen at 6:00pm! Fans are encouraged to wear their best Ugly Christmas Sweater to the game! As well, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance to visit with fans and take photos. The first 500 fans through the VisitLethbridge.com Arena doors will receive Timbits and Tim Horton's hockey cards.

Lethbridge Transit Holiday Bus: On Satur day, the Lethbridge Transit Holiday Bus will be on site for the 'Canes game collecting donations for the Christmas Hope Campaign. They will be accepting non-perishable food items, toys and cash donations. The bus will be parked out front of the VisitLethbridge.com Arena from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.

RE/MAX Auction: The Hurricanes Batman themed warm-up jerseys and capes worn on Friday, November 28th are now up for auction running through Sunday, December 7th at 12:00pm! Proceeds from the online auction will benefit the Children's Miracle Network. Bid today: https://www.32auctions.com/Beahero2025

106.7 ROCK / KiSS 107.7 Toy Mountain: Radio partners 106.7 ROCK and KiSS 107.7 will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at the 'Canes game on Tuesday, December 16th for their annual Centre Village Mall's Toy Mountain. Fans are encouraged to bring a new toy to be donated to local families this holiday season! To find out more, visit: https://www.1067rock.ca/events/toy-mountain-at-centre-village-mall/.

Christmas Pack: The Hurricanes once again are offering a Christmas Pack for this holiday season! A perfect stocking stuffer for the hockey fan in your family! Receive two Hurricanes game vouchers and a $20 gift card to the 'Canes store Top Shelf for just $49.99. Purchase today at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or online by visiting: https://shoptopshelf.myshopify.com/collections/christmas-specials/products/2-tickets-20-gift-gc !

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Group Ticket Discount:

'Tis the season to treat you staff and family to a Hurricanes game at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena! Special ticket pricing for Groups of 10-or-more people are available! Contact Tamara or Dylan for pricing and more information.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, November 28th - 6-3 Win vs. Moose Jaw Warriors: The Hurricanes opened a four-game homestand on Friday with a 6-3 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The line of Kade Duell, Hudson Kibblewhite and Luke Cozens combined for 10 points, including four goals, in the win while Tyden Lafournaise and Easton Daneault scored the other goals. Lethbridge ended the month of November with a 6-5-0-0 record while improving to 4-2-0-1 in their last seven games with the win.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, December 3rd - vs. Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): The Hurricanes continue a four-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm. It will be the fourth meeting of the season between the'Canes and Rebels - Lethbridge has posted a 1-2-0-0 record against Red Deer this year.

Friday, December 5th - vs. Wenatchee Wild (7:00pm): The'Canes welcome the Wenatchee Wild on Friday for the Canadian Tire Teddy & Toque Toss at 7:00pm in the third of a four-game homestand. Lethbridge has posted a 1-1-0-1 record against US Division opponents this season while having gone 2-0-0-0 against the Wild since their relocation to Wenatchee.

Saturday, December 6th - vs. Calgary Hitmen (6:00pm): Lethbridge will end their homestand on Saturday at 6:00pm against the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The Hurricanes have posted a 2-2-0-0 record against the Hitmen this season while having gone 1-1-0-0 at home, most recently earning a wild 7-6 overtime win on October 17th at the home.







