Fiddler Named to Team U.S.A Preliminary Roster for World Juniors

Published on December 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - As the calendar turns to December, Team U.S.A has announced their preliminary roster ahead of the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships with Oil Kings Defenceman Blake Fiddler one of 28 players named.

The Frisco, Texas product was named to the preliminary roster for last years tournament as well, but did not make the suqad and is one of 10 defencemen vying for a spot on the Team U.S.A roster.

Through 26 games this season, Fiddler has scored five goals and has added 13 assists for 18 points. He's currently second among Oil Kings defenders in scoring. The 6'5 ¬Â³, 213lbs rearguard also has two game winning goals and is sporting a career-best +11 rating.

A second-round selection of the Seattle Kraken in the 2025 WHL Draft, Fiddler has played 153 games for the Oil Kings, scoring 20 goals and adding 46 assists for 66 points.

The Team U.S.A training camp ahead of the tournament will take place from December 15 to 23 in Duluth, Minnesota before the World Juniors start in St. Paul and Minneapolis on December 26. Team U.S.A is expected to announce their full roster before December 24.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on December 5 as they host the Red Deer Rebels for First Responders Appreciation Night.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.