Broncos Set for Second and Final Week of U.S. Division Road Trip

The Swift Current Broncos continue their U.S. Division road swing with three games in four nights, facing Wenatchee, Tri-City, and Spokane.

Tuesday, December 2, 6:00 PM PST (8:00 PM SK) vs. Wenatchee Wild @ Town Toyota Center

The Broncos open the week in Wenatchee to face a Wild team that has been tough to beat at home this season. Wenatchee enters the matchup with an 8-13-1-1 record, including a strong 7-5-1-0 mark on home ice. Their recent form has been mixed, going 2-3 in their last five and 5-5 in their last ten, but they're coming off a 6-1 victory over Regina, suggesting confidence may be trending upward.

Historically, Wenatchee has had the upper hand in this matchup. Over the past five seasons, the Broncos are 3-8-0-1 against the Wild and 1-4-0-0 when playing in Wenatchee.

Wednesday, December 3, 7:05 PM PST (9:05 PM SK) vs. Tri-City Americans @ Toyota Center

The Broncos will then head to Kennewick for a midweek test against one of the U.S. Division's hotter teams. Tri-City enters the contest at 12-9-2-0, and few teams in the conference have played better recently. The Americans are 4-1 in their last five and 7-2-1-0 in their last ten, riding a four-game winning streak and coming off a solid 4-2 victory over Prince George.

Tri-City has also held the historical advantage, with the Broncos posting a 1-2-0-0 record against them over the last five years and 0-1-0-0 at Tri-City.

Friday, December 5, 7:05 PM PST (9:05 PM SK) vs. Spokane Chiefs @ Spokane Arena

The Broncos wrap up their U.S. swing in Spokane against a Chiefs team looking to snap out of a slump. Spokane enters the week 12-13-0-0, with a 2-3 record in their last five and 4-6-0-0 in their last ten. They are currently on a three-game losing streak, though they will face Everett on Wednesday before hosting Swift Current on Friday.

Looking back, the Broncos have enjoyed notable success against Spokane. Over the past five years, Swift Current is 3-0-0-0 against the Chiefs and 1-0-0-0 at the Spokane Arena. They'll look to continue that success to close out the trip on a high note.







