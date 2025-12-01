Smith, Hurlbert & Ravensbergen Honoured in WHL Weekly Awards for December 1

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips defenceman and Anaheim Ducks prospect Tarin Smith has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 30.

Smith, a 19-year-old product of Porcupine Plain, Sask., registered seven points (2G-5A) and a plus-3 rating in three games as the Silvertips went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

Selected by the Ducks in the third round (79th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Smith logged three points (1G-2A) on Wednesday, November 26, as the Silvertips trounced the visiting Regina Pats by an 8-3 score. The veteran rearguard started by providing a primary power-play assist on Jaxsin Vaughan's opening goal of the game 2:43 into the proceedings. Later in the period, Smith found the back of the net, scoring his sixth goal of the campaign, to give the Silvertips a 2-1 lead. Early in the second period, he chipped in with a secondary assist on a power-play tally from Zackary Shantz, putting Everett ahead 4-1. Smith was named third star of the game for his performance.

Friday, November 28, Smith recorded his second consecutive three-point outing (1G-2A) as the Silvertips continued to have their way with East Division visitors, blanking the Swift Current Broncos by a 6-0 score. The Ducks prospect opened the scoring 4:55 into the first period, and his seventh goal of the season went on to stand as the eventual game-winning marker. He added a primary power-play assist 9:34 into the second period, once again connecting with Vaughan. With 33 seconds to go in regulation, Smith collected another primary power-play helper when he set up Lukas Kaplan to round out the scoring.

Smith extended his point-scoring streak to three games on Saturday, November 29, notching one assist as the Silvertip fell 4-3 to the Vancouver Giants. In a game that saw Everett outshoot Vancouver by a 58-22 margin, Smith secured his one secondary power-play assist 8:25 into the first period, with Jesse Heslop converting on the man advantage to cut into Vancouver's lead.

With 28 points (7G-21A) in 25 games, Smith ranks fourth in scoring among all WHL defencemen this season. His 21 helpers are tied for second among all WHL blueliners.

Smith, who was named the 26th captain in Everett Silvertips history back on October 3, has produced six multi-point games this season, including four games with three points. Having registered 1.12 points per game to this point in the campaign, he is on track to exceed the career highs he set in 2024-25, when he tallied 60 points (16G-44A) in 65 games (0.92 points per game

Originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Smith has scored 133 points (32G-101A) in 168 regular season games with the Silvertips, adding another 21 points (5G-16A) in 22 playoff games.

Coming out of the weekend, the Silvertips (20-3-2-1) rank first in the WHL.

Next up, Smith and the Silvertips host the Spokane Chiefs (12-13-0-0) on Wednesday, December 3 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

BLAZERS FORWARD HURLBERT NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers forward JP Hurlbert has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 30, 2025.

This represents the second time Hurlbert has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week, after he was recognized September 22 for his performance on opening weekend of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season. He is also a two-time winner of Tempo WHL Player of the Week honours (September 29 and November 24).

Hurlbert, a 17-year-old product of Allen, Texas, tallied four points (2G-2A) in two games as the Blazers went 2-0-0-0 this past week.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot, 182-pound right winger was assigned an 'A' raiting in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List on October 20. Last week, he represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge, Alta., where he scored a goal in two games.

After returning to the Blazers from Team CHL, Hurlbert registered a three-point night (2G-1A) as Kamloops edged the Spokane Chiefs by a 5-4 tally Friday, November 28. Hurlbert grabbed a secondary assist 9:56 into the first period as Edmonton Oilers prospect Tommy Lafreniere found the back of the net to give Kamloops a 2-1 lead. After two late first period goals from the Chiefs, Hurlbert responded 1:21 into the second period, registering his 19th goal of the season to restore the Kamloops lead. In the dying minutes of the second period, he became the first WHL player to reach the 20-goal plateau, extending the Blazers lead to 5-3. That strike went on to stand as the game-winning goal after the Chiefs pulled within one midway through the third period. Hurlbert was named first star of the game.

The following night, Hurlbert extended his point-scoring streak to eight games as he recorded an assist in a 7-5 victory over the Penticton Vees at Sandman Centre. Hurlbert's lone helper came with 4:41 remaining in the second period as he contributed to a Lafreniere power-play goal that gave Kamloops a 4-3 lead.

With 48 points (20G-28A) in 27 games, Hurlbert leads the WHL in scoring, owning a seven-point lead on teammate and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nathan Behm. Hurlbert has been held off the scoresheet a mere six times this season and has registered 14 points (7G-7A) over his active eight-game point-scoring streak. In total, the Texas native has secured 15 multi-point performances this season.

Originally selected by the Blazers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Hurlbert signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Blazers on August 26, 2025.

Coming out of the weekend, the Blazers (13-10-2-2) are second in the WHL's B.C. Division and fourth in the Western Conference.

Next up, Hurlbert and the Blazers host the Penticton Vees (11-8-3-3) Friday, December 5 (7 p.m. PT) at Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

SHARKS PROSPECT RAVENSBERGEN NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today San Jose Sharks prospect and Prince George Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Ravensbergen, who turned 19 on November 27, recorded a 29-save shutout in his lone appearance this past week.

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen blanked the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, November 28, backstopping the Cougars to a 3-0 victory at Town Toyota Center. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound puckstopper held off a third period onslaught from the Wild, as they sent 16 pucks in on goal, trying to erase a 2-0 deficit. Ravensbergen was named first star of the game for his performance.

The third-year WHL goaltender has been rock solid for the Cougars this season, going 13-6-0-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average, .920 save percentage, and two shutouts. He sits among the WHL leaders in major goaltending categories including wins (T-1st), shutouts (T-1st), GAA (third), and SV% (T-3rd).

Ravensbergen is riding a five-game winning streak, dating back to November 11, and has won seven of his last eight games. He has conceded two goals or fewer over each of his previous six games (5-1-0-0).

Undrafted into the WHL, Ravensbergen has been named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team on two occasions (B.C. Division, 2023-24; Western Conference, 2024-25). In 108 career regular season appearances, he is 72-23-4-2 with a 2.73 GAA, .907 SV%, and eight shutouts.

Ravensbergen was one of 44 players, including four goaltenders, invited to participate in Canada's 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase from July 27 to August 2 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Coming out of the weekend, the Cougars (17-8-0-0) sit atop the WHL's B.C. Division and rank second in the Western Conference, having gone 8-2-0-0 in their previous 10 games.

Next up, Ravensbergen and the Cougars visit the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (12-8-3-1) on Wednesday, December 3 (7:05 p.m. PT).

