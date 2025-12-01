Tigers & Supplement King Raise $2,863 for Movember Campaign

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers and Supplement King are proud to have raised $2,863 for men's health issues through our Movember campaign.

Tigers players and Supplement King staff grew moustaches and collected donations during the month of November to help raise awareness in vital men's health initiatives. Fans were able to follow along with the progress players made on their moustaches during November on our social media. Fans were able to donate to a specific player or the team, all in support of the Movember Campaign.

The team took it upon themselves to raise money for their individual page and the team's page, all in support of men's health. Players were able to raise money by sharing the initiative with their family and friends, and some players got creative with ways they could support the campaign. Liam and Markus Ruck committed to donating $20 for every goal they scored during the month of November. Markus and Liam both had a great month on the scoresheet, potting four and five goals respectively for a total of nine. The entire team did a great job at raising money for the campaign, and the player who led the charge was Assistant Captain Kadon McCann. Raising $700 for men's health, McCann was the top fundraiser for the Movember campaign.

The top 10 fundraisers out of the Tigers players were:

Kadon McCann - $700

Luke Warrener - $260

Ethan Neutens - $250

Jordan Switzer - $250

Josh Van Mulligen - $250

Riley Steen - $250

Markus & Liam Ruck - $230

Kade Stengrim - $180

Noah Davidson - $100

Tyson Moss - $100

The Tigers and Supplement King would like to thank the fans, players, families, and staff who supported our Movember campaign.

For more information on Movember, click here: https://ca.movember.com/about/foundation

For more information on Supplement King, click here: https://www.supplementking.ca/







