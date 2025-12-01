Broncos Call up 2010-Born Forward Prospect Tanner Massey

Published on December 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have called up 2010-born forward Tanner Massey.

Massey, a product of Cloverdale, B.C., was selected by the Broncos in the 4th round (70th overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Standing at 6'3", the left-handed shooter has been playing this season with Yale Hockey Academy's U18 Prep program in the CSSHL, where he has recorded 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points in 10 games.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.