Broncos Call up 2010-Born Forward Prospect Tanner Massey
Published on December 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have called up 2010-born forward Tanner Massey.
Massey, a product of Cloverdale, B.C., was selected by the Broncos in the 4th round (70th overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Standing at 6'3", the left-handed shooter has been playing this season with Yale Hockey Academy's U18 Prep program in the CSSHL, where he has recorded 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points in 10 games.
