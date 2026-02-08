Broncos Fall to Tigers in Season Series Finale

Published on February 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos closed out their season series with the Medicine Hat Tigers on a Saturday night, falling 8-1 at Co-op Place.

Swift Current came out with jump in the opening frame, matching the Tigers stride for stride early. The Broncos generated a few quality rushes and were rewarded midway through the period when Stepan Kuryachenkov buried his 12th of the season at 12:55. Trae Johnson and Brennan Brown picked up the assists on the play.

Medicine Hat answered quickly. Dayton Reschny tied the game at 14:10 before Luke Cozens struck at 16:32, a goal that would stand as the game-winner, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead after one. Shots were even at seven apiece through 20 minutes.

The second period proved to be the turning point. Liam Ruck scored just 37 seconds in on the power play, adding an insurance marker before striking again at 1:39, also with the man advantage. The Tigers continued to press, with Kadon McCann extending the lead at 16:20. Medicine Hat capped off the frame with another power-play goal in the final second, sending the Broncos to the intermission trailing 6-1.

Swift Current pushed to respond in the third, earning several power-play opportunities and creating some solid looks, but couldn't solve the Tigers' penalty kill. Medicine Hat added two more goals in the final frame to seal the 8-1 decision.

The Tigers outshot the Broncos 36-18 on the night, including an 18-shot second period. Medicine Hat was a perfect 3-for-3 on the power play, while Swift Current went 0-for-8. The Tigers also controlled the faceoff circle, winning 38 draws to the Broncos' 27.

Archer Cooke made 19 saves on 25 shots before Aiden Eskit came on in relief, stopping 9 of 11.

With the loss, the Broncos fall to 12-35-3-0 on the season. Swift Current will look to bounce back Wednesday, Feb. 11 when they visit Calgary.







