November 10 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, November 28th when they welcome Lynden Lakovic and the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Canadian Tire Teddy & Toque Toss Tickets: Tickets for the 29th annual Canadian Tire Teddy and Toque Toss are now available at either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge. With a purchase of a minimum $16.00 teddy or toque at Canadian Tire, fans will receive a ticket to the game. The Teddy and Toque Toss will take place on Friday, December 5th when the Hurricanes welcome the Wenatchee Wild at the VsitiLethbridge.com Arena.

CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game, restrictions apply - information has been distributed to season ticket holders. Individual game tickets for the event are now on sale can be purchased online by visiting: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/PROSPECT. The Canadian Hockey League roster has been announced for the game, view: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/article/roster-announced-for-team-chl- ahead-of-2025-chl-usa-prospects-challenge/. The game will also include a live concert featuring Country Music Artist and WHL alumnus Zach McPhee at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes make their way through the BC Division on a six-game, 13-day road trip!

Individual Tickets: Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are available for $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for a youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available along with five, ten and 18-game flex packs can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/LH.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player (aged 6-12) to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge. (The 7th Player must have complete set of hockey gear and be able to skate independently)

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, November 5th - 2-1 Loss vs. Prince Albert Raiders: The Hurricanes dropped a 2-1 decision to the East Division leading Prince Albert Raiders on Wednesday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Shane Smith scored the lone goal in the game while Koen Cleaver made 27-saves. Lethbridge fell to 0-5-0-0 against the East Division this season with the loss.

Friday, November 7th - 8-7 Win vs. Brandon Wheat Kings: Lethbridge ended a four-game homestand with a wild 8-7 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Luke Cozens set a career-high recording seven points in the game collecting two goals and five assists becoming the 11th player in 'Canes history to have a 7+ point game. The Hurricanes ended the homestand with a 2-2-0-0 record.

Saturday, November 8th - 5-2 Loss at Swift Current Broncos: The 'Canes opened a seven-game road trip on Saturday with a 5-2 defeat to the Swift Current Broncos at the InnovationPlex. Kai Anderson scored both goals in the losing cause for his first career multi-goal game. Lethbridge outshot Swift Current 39-17 in the game as they fell to 2-7-0-0 on the road this season.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, November 12th - at Penticton Vees (7:30pm MT): The Hurricanes continue a seven-game road trip on Wednesday as they visit the Penticton Vees at 7:30pm MT at the South Okanagan Events Centre. It will be the first of a six-game BC Division road swing and the first ever meeting between the 'Canes and Vees.

Friday, November 14th - at Kelowna Rockets (8:00pm): Lethbridge will visit the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets at 8:00pm MT at Prospera Place. It will be the only meeting of the season between the Hurricanes and Rockets; last year, Lethbridge earned a 7-4 win in their lone meeting last year.

Saturday, November 15th - at Kamloops Blazers (7:00pm MT): The 'Canes continue their seven-game road trip on Saturday as they visit the Kamloops Blazers at 7:00pm MT at the Sandman Centre. Lethbridge downed Kamloops 5-4 victory in their lone meeting of the season last year at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.







