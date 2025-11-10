Broncos Set for Key East Division Battles at Home

The Swift Current Broncos return to the InnovationPlex this week for a pair of crucial East Division clashes.

Tuesday, November 11, 2:00 PM vs. Saskatoon Blades @ InnovationPlex)

The Broncos open the week with a Tuesday matinee against the Saskatoon Blades, marking the second meeting of the season between the division rivals. The Blades took the first contest 4-1 earlier this year, but come into this matchup looking to snap a five-game losing skid.

Saskatoon sits at 10-8-2-0, while Swift Current will aim to take advantage of their opponent's recent struggles. Historically, the Blades have had the upper hand in the rivalry-over the past five seasons, the Broncos have gone 6-12-1-2 overall against Saskatoon, including 4-7-0-0 at the InnovationPlex.

With the Broncos looking to even the season series and pick up valuable points in the tight East Division race, expect a spirited effort from both sides in this afternoon tilt.

Friday, November 14, 7:00 PM vs. Moose Jaw Warriors @ InnovationPlex

The Broncos wrap up their homestand on Friday night against another familiar foe-the Moose Jaw Warriors. The teams have split their first two meetings of the season, and this matchup will serve as the rubber game in the early season series. Moose Jaw enters the week with a 10-9-1-0 record and will make their first trip to the InnovationPlex this year.

Recent history favours the Broncos when playing the Warriors at home-over the last five seasons, Swift Current holds a 9-3-0-1 record on home ice against Moose Jaw and a 13-14-0-1 mark overall.







