Mistelbacher, Dach, & Orsulak Headline WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, November 10

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Brandon Wheat Kings forward Luke Mistelbacher has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 9.

Mistelbacher, a 20-year-old product of Steinbach, Man., tallied nine points (5G-4A) and a plus-7 rating in three games as the Wheat Kings went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

The 6-foot, 200-pound right winger started his week with two assists in a 9-4 home win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday, November 5. Mistelbacher logged a secondary assist on Jaxon Jacobson's fourth goal of the season, tying the game 2-2 midway through the first period. He added a primary assist on a second-period strike from Cameron Allard, which gave the Wheat Kings a 6-3 lead and went on to stand as the game's insurance marker.

Mistelbacher continued to make his mark Friday, November 7, collecting four points (2G-2A) in an 8-7 loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes at VisitLethbridge.com Arena. After setting up Dylan Ronald to open the scoring a mere 1:41 into regulation, Mistelbacher registered his 10th goal of the season late in a first period that saw the two teams tied 5-5. Mistelbacher found the back of the net once again midway through the second period, scoring his 11th of the campaign to tie the game 6-6. Only 59 seconds later, Mistelbacher set up Nicholas Johnson for his seventh goal of the season, and the back-and-forth game headed to the third period tied 7-7.

Saving his best for last, Mistelbacher potted a hat trick Saturday, November 8, to lead the Wheat Kings to a 7-4 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place. During the second period, the veteran forward struck back-to-back in a 54-second span to give the Wheat Kings an early 2-1 advantage. He finished off the hat trick into an empty net late in the third period, earning second star honours.

With 28 points (14G-14A) in 17 games, Mistelbacher sits second on the Wheat Kings and tied for fifth in the WHL in point scoring. His 14 goals lead the Wheat Kings and are tied for second across the WHL.

Over 17 games this season, Mistelbacher has secured nine multi-point outings and scored two hat tricks.

The Wheat Kings acquired Mistelbacher from the Swift Current Broncos in a blockbuster trade at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, exchanging a package of draft picks for the veteran forward along with veteran defenceman Grayson Burzynski.

Undrafted into the WHL, Mistelbacher originally signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Swift Current Broncos in September 2021. In 207 career WHL regular season games, Mistelbacher has scored 190 points (82G-108A).

Coming out of the weekend, the Wheat Kings (8-8-1-0) rank eighth in the WHL's Eastern Conference and are 7-3-0-0 in their previous 10 games.

Next up, Mistelbacher and the Wheat Kings host the Red Deer Rebels (6-10-1-2) Tuesday, November 11 (2:30 p.m. CT) at Assiniboine Credit Union Place in Brandon.

PENGUINS PROSPECT DACH NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Calgary Hitmen forward and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Kale Dach has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Dach, an 18-year-old product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., recorded six points (4G-2A) in four games as the Hitmen went 2-1-1-0 this past week.

After being held off the scoresheet Tuesday, November 4, in a 4-3 overtime loss at Regina, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound centre responded Wednesday, November 5, by scoring his seventh goal of the season in a 6-2 loss at Moose Jaw.

Continuing a six-game road trip through the WHL's East Division, Dach tallied two assists Friday, November 7, in a 6-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos. The first-year WHL forward collected a primary assist, setting up Dallas Stars prospect Brandon Gorzynski to open the scoring on an early power play. Dach then secured a secondary assist on Gorzynski's second power-play goal of the night, which made it 6-2 for the visitors midway through the third period.

Dach saved his best for last, registering his first career WHL hat trick Saturday, November 8, in a 4-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades. Late in the first period, Dach stole a puck inside the Calgary blueline before breaking in alone and beating Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Evan Gardner to give the Hitmen a 2-0 lead. Only 50 seconds into the second period, Dach went to the net and deposited a pass from Ethan Moore to make it 3-0 for the visitors. He finished off the hat trick with a power-play goal 8:56 into the third period and was named first star of the game.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Dach is in his first WHL season after signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Hitmen on January 23, 2025.

With 20 points (10G-10A) in 18 games, he leads the Hitmen in scoring. He sits tied atop the WHL leaderboard with three game-winning goals to his credit. Dach has registered seven multipoint outings through 18 games this season.

Coming out of the weekend, the Hitmen (12-4-2-0) are third in the WHL's Eastern Conference and second in the Central Division. Winners of two straight contests, the Hitmen are 8-1-1-0 over their previous 10 games.

Next up, Dach and the Hitmen host the Saskatoon Blades (10-8-2-0) Friday, November 14 (7 p.m. MT) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

RAIDERS NETMINDER ORSULAK NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince Albert Raiders netminder Michal Orsulak has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Orsulak, an 18-year-old product of Tremosna, Czechia, went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .940 save percentage this past week, helping the Raiders claim two wins as they embarked on a lengthy road trip through the WHL's U.S. Division.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound puckstopper started his week with a 25-save performance Wednesday, November 5, in a 2-1 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes, en route to the U.S. Division. Orsulak's night included making 14 of 15 saves during a busy second period, as he worked to protect a lead for the visitors. He was named third star of the game as the Raiders held on for the win.

Orsulak followed up by steering aside 22 of 24 shots Friday, November 7, as the Raiders knocked off the Spokane Chiefs by a 5-2 margin. He was named second star of the game for a performance that included a perfect 10-save effort in the first period and eight-save showing in the second period.

Selected by the Raiders in the first round (46th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Orsulak is 6-0-2-0 with a 1.87 GAA, .918 SV%, and two shutouts to start his WHL career, helping the Raiders collect points in all eight of his appearances. He ranks among the WHL leaders in GAA (first), shutouts (T-1st), and SV% (fourth).

Orsulak has made his way onto the 2026 NHL Draft radar, identified by NHL Central Scouting with a 'C' rating in October's Preliminary Players to Watch List. Players given a 'C' rating are projected to be fourth- or fifth-round selections in the NHL Draft.

Coming out of the weekend, the Raiders (12-1-3-0) rank second in the WHL's Eastern Conference and first in the East Division. Prince Albert is 7-1-2-0 in its previous 10 outings.

Next up, Orsulak and the Raiders visit the Everett Silvertips (14-1-2-0) Tuesday, November 11 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Angel of the Winds Arena.

