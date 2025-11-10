Winterhawks Alumni Nate Danielson Makes his NHL Debut with the Detroit Red Wings

Published on November 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - Portland Winterhawks alumni Nate Danielson made his National Hockey League debut with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Danielson is now the 137th Winterhawk all-time to play a game in the NHL. No other Western Hockey League team has more.

A native of Red Deer, Alberta, Danielson played 15:16 over the course of his 19 shifts against the Chicago Blackhawks. Selected by Detroit ninth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Danielson finished his debut with one takeaway and four shots on goal, while also helping set up several Grade-A chances for his linemates.

"For his first game, I thought he did some real good things on the ice," Detroit Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan said following the game. "It's unfortunate that he leaves like the rest of the players with a loss, but he, as an individual, certainly wasn't our problem."

The Winterhawks acquired Danielson on January 10, 2024, in a trade with the Brandon Wheat Kings. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound centerman provided instant offense with 12 goals, 29 assists, and 41 points in 28 regular-season games. Then, in the 2024 WHL Playoffs, Danielson's seven goals and 17 assists helped Portland win its first Western Conference Championship since 2013-14.

Prior to his call-up to the NHL, the 21-year-old spent last season with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League and totaled 39 points (12 G, 27A) in 71 games and had one goal and four assists in five games to start the 2025-26 campaign.

"Had (Danielson) not been hurt in training camp, I think he would've started with our team based on where he was when he did get injured. He's had a pretty good start in Grand Rapids, so we wanted to see him now," McLellan said.







