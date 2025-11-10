Rebels this Week

Published on November 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels goaltender Peyton Shore holds the Regina Pats at bay

The Rebels are eastbound and down as they made way for AgriTrade at the Marchant Crane Centrium.

Nov 5 - The Rebels were stride-for-stride with the first-place Edmonton Oil Kings through the first half of the game before the Oil Kings pulled away for a 7-3 win at Rogers Place. Beckett Hamilton had a goal and an assist, Samuel Drancak scored in his 150th career game, and Talon Brigley scored on a third period power play for the Rebels.

November 7 - Power plays dominated the day as the Rebels downed the Regina Pats 4-3 at the Brandt Centre. Talon Brigley scored twice while Samuel Drancak and Ty Coupland each scored once. Drancak ran his career-long goal streak to four games. Jaxon Fuder and Beckett Hamilton each had two assists. Peyton Shore was superb in making 33 saves for his first win of the season. Both teams were 3-for-6 on the power play in this game.

November 9 - The storyline wrote itself the Rebels took on their former starting goalie for the first time since he was traded on Nov. 1. And while Chase Wutzke was indeed good for Moose Jaw, so too was Matthew Kondro for the Rebels as they dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision to the run-and-gun Warriors at the Temple Gardens Centre. Samuel Drancak scored for the fifth-straight game in the opening minute. Jaxon Fuder scored on a second period power play. Kondro made 31 saves for Red Deer while Wutzke turned in 34 for Moose Jaw.

This Week

The Rebels play once more on the road on Remembrance Day - Tuesday, November 11 at Brandon (1:30 p.m. MT). Then they return home to battle the Saskatoon Blades at the Marchant Crane Centrium on Saturday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

Sam, I Am

Red-hot Samuel Drancak is the first Rebels player to score in five-straight games since fellow Czech Frantisek Formanek did so in February/March 2024.

Moving On Up

Captain Talon Brigley has played in 281 regular season games tying him with Rebels legend Justin Mapletoft for fifth-most in team history. Next up are Grayson Pawlenchuk (282) and Chris Neiszner (286). The club record for regular season games played is owned by Jonathan Zukiwsky (301). Brigley has also played 132 consecutive games dating back to November 2023.

Little Rebel

