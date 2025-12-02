Rebels Sign Forward Owen DeWitt
Published on December 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that forward Owen DeWitt has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.
The Sicamous, BC, native played two games with the Rebels this past weekend and recorded one assist.
DeWitt, who is 18, had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 11 games this season with the Camrose Kodiaks of the AJHL. He split last year between the Kodiaks and Langley Rivermen of the BCHL and had a combined 13 points in 40 games.
In 2023-24 with the Sicamous Eagles (KIJHL) DeWitt racked up 50 points in 44 games. DeWitt led the Eagles in scoring and was the league's top rookie.
Owen DeWitt
Forward
Shoots: Left
Height: 6'3
Weight: 200
Birthdate: 2007-02-21
