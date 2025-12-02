Sharks Prospect Ravensbergen Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for November

Published on December 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today San Jose Sharks prospect and Prince George Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Ravensbergen, who turned 19 on November 27, went 8-2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .940 save percentage, and one shutout during the month of November. No other goaltender played more during the month of November, as Ravensbergen was in the blue paint for 601 minutes. He also turned aside more pucks than any other WHL netminder, making 312 saves on 332 shots against.

A product of North Vancouver, B.C., Ravensbergen earned his first Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 30.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound puckstopper made at least 35 saves on four occasions during the month of November, including a month-high 39 stops November 1 in a 4-3 overtime victory at Seattle.

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen logged his lone shutout of the month on November 28, making 29 saves in a 3-0 win at Wenatchee. He was named first star of the game for his perfect performance.

To close the month of November, Ravensbergen has won five consecutive games, defeating the Kamloops Blazers, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Wenatchee Wild, along with two victories over the Victoria Royals. Over each of his previous six games, Ravensbergen has surrendered two goals or fewer.

Through 19 appearances this season, Ravensbergen is 13-6-0-0 with a 2.54 GAA, .920 SV%, and two shutouts. He ranks among the WHL goaltending leaders in wins (T-1st), shutouts (T-1st), GAA (third), and SV% (T-3rd). With 1,109 minutes played, he sits fourth in the WHL, while his 541 saves also rank fourth.

Undrafted into the WHL, Ravensbergen has been named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team on two occasions (B.C. Division, 2023-24; Western Conference, 2024-25). In 108 career regular season appearances, he is 72-23-4-2 with a 2.73 GAA, .907 SV%, and eight shutouts.

Ravensbergen was one of 44 players, including four goaltenders, invited to participate in Canada's 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase from July 27 to August 2 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Coming out of the weekend, the Cougars (17-8-0-0) sit atop the WHL's B.C. Division and rank second in the Western Conference, having gone 8-2-0-0 in their previous 10 games.

Next up, Ravensbergen and the Cougars visit the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (12-8-3-1) on Wednesday, December 3 (7:05 p.m. PT).

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month

September / October: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees







Western Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.