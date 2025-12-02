Yager Settling in with AHL's Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG, Man. - Brayden Yager, 2024 WHL Champion and the 36th captain of the Moose Jaw Warriors, is finding his way with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

On his first shift in the Moose's first game of the 2025-2026 season, Yager scored his first pro goal. In the first quarter of the season, Yager has tallied three goals and ten points through 21 games.

"The skating, that's one of my strengths, it's a big part of today's game ... being able to keep up and use my feet has obviously been helping [the transition]," said Yager. "Gaining the trust of your coach, [for them to know they can] put you on the ice in any situation, and as you get more ice time, you kind of feel more comfortable and you start to have a little bit more fun."

Like Moose Jaw, Winnipeg is also a smaller market team playing in front of a very passionate fanbase.

"[The atmosphere is] unbelievable," said Yager. "I got to experience the whiteout at the end of last year, and that was one of the coolest things ever and one of the most electric buildings I've been [in]."

During his time in the WHL, Yager got experience playing in many different situations, from preseason to regular season to Memorial Cup.

"I like to think of myself as a player who rises to the occasion," said Yager. "Whether it's starting playoffs or going on the big run, or [going to] Memorial Cup, those situations and those experiences have helped me become a player who performs better under pressure."

Yager left his mark on the Warriors organization during his tenure. He ranks 7th all-time in goals, 6th all-time in assists, and 5th all-time in points. He also scored the first goal in Moose Jaw Warriors Memorial Cup history.

"It feels like I was 16 a year ago, so to have 129 [WHL] goals is crazy," said Yager. "We had such a great group for those four years ... I was pretty fortunate to be in a city like Moose Jaw."

Yager was drafted third overall by the Moose Jaw Warriors at the 2020 WHL Prospects draft.

"As soon as I got drafted, I was on a Zoom call [with Head Coach Mark O'Leary]," said Yager. "[O'leary told me] 'we're going to do something special here,' and we obviously did something pretty special," said Yager.

Yager and the Manitoba Moose are back in action on Wednesday, December 3, against the Chicago Wolves.







