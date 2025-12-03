Celebrate the New Year with the Winterhawks and Toyota

Published on December 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Winterhawks and Toyota are gearing up to host Portland's biggest New Year's Eve party with the annual Tommy's Flocking Eve Game on Wednesday, December 31st. There's no better way to kick off the new year then by cheering on your Hawks and having the chance to win a 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross!

How It Works

Starting December 2, 2025, secure your spot at our 5:00 p.m. New Year's Eve game by purchasing a ticket. Anyone that's purchased a ticket will receive an email with a link to the sweepstakes form within a week with final email reminders being sent in the morning of December 31st. Be sure to complete and submit the form by 7:31 p.m. PST on December 31 to enter for a chance to be one of 12 semifinalists. You must be in attendance in order to be selected as a semifinalist.

Semifinalists will be announced during the game and invited onto the ice for the thrilling grand prize drawing. Will you be the one driving away in a shiny new 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross?

Eligibility Requirements

To enter, participants must:

Be 21 years or older as of December 31, 2025.

Hold a valid Oregon or Washington driver's license with active automobile insurance.

Be a legal resident of Oregon or Southwest Washington.

(Note: Employees, affiliates, and their families associated with the Winterhawks, WHL, or Toyota are not eligible to participate.)

Stick Around for Post-Game Toyota Fan Fest!

This family-friendly evening kicks off with a 5:00 p.m. puck drop-perfect for fans of all ages. After the game, lace up your skates and join the Winterhawks players for a post-game skating session on the Veterans Memorial Coliseum ice.

At 9:00 p.m. (midnight EST), we'll light up the arena with a cash balloon drop, letting you ring in the New Year a little early with some extra excitement! More information to come on this event, so be sure to check our team's socials for all the updates on skate rentals and vendors.







