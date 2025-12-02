Oil Kings Re-Assign Schollar to U18 AAA

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned Rail Schollar to the Calgary Northstars U18 AAA.

The 2009-born goaltender was originally a seventh-round selection by the Oil Kings in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and currently has a 4-5-1-0 record and a 3.37 goals against average with an .894 save percentage with the Northstars.

