Sharks Prospect Ravensbergen Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on December 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today San Jose Sharks prospect and Prince George Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Ravensbergen, who turned 19 on November 27, recorded a 29-save shutout in his lone appearance this past week.

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen blanked the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, November 28, backstopping the Cougars to a 3-0 victory at Town Toyota Center. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound puckstopper held off a third period onslaught from the Wild, as they sent 16 pucks in on goal, trying to erase a 2-0 deficit. Ravensbergen was named first star of the game for his performance.

The third-year WHL goaltender has been rock solid for the Cougars this season, going 13-6-0-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average, .920 save percentage, and two shutouts. He sits among the WHL leaders in major goaltending categories including wins (T-1st), shutouts (T-1st), GAA (third), and SV% (T-3rd).

Ravensbergen is riding a five-game winning streak, dating back to November 11, and has won seven of his last eight games. He has conceded two goals or fewer over each of his previous six games (5-1-0-0).

Undrafted into the WHL, Ravensbergen has been named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team on two occasions (B.C. Division, 2023-24; Western Conference, 2024-25). In 108 career regular season appearances, he is 72-23-4-2 with a 2.73 GAA, .907 SV%, and eight shutouts.

Ravensbergen was one of 44 players, including four goaltenders, invited to participate in Canada's 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase from July 27 to August 2 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Coming out of the weekend, the Cougars (17-8-0-0) sit atop the WHL's B.C. Division and rank second in the Western Conference, having gone 8-2-0-0 in their previous 10 games.

Next up, Ravensbergen and the Cougars visit the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (12-8-3-1) on Wednesday, December 3 (7:05 p.m. PT).

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets







