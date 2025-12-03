Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets

Published on December 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Prince George Cougars continue their five-game road trip as they visit the Kelowna Rockets for the first time this season. Puck drop from Prospera Place is at 7:05 pm.

vs. ROCKETS: Tonight marks the second meeting of the season between the Prince George Cougars and Kelowna Rockets. This is the first meeting between the Cats and Rockets since October 8th at CN Centre where the Rockets edged the Cats 5-4. At Prospera Place in the last five seasons, the Cougars own a 11-7-0-0 record.

LAST GAME: 4-2 Loss at Tri-City Americans: The Prince George Cougars six game win-streak ended on Saturday as the team fell 4-2 to the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center. Dmitri Yakutsenak and Lee Shurgot supplied the Cougar offence, while Alexander Levshyn made 21 saves on 24 shots. Prince George went 1-2 on the power-play, while the Americans went 1-4 with the extra man.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 8/2025 - vs Kelowna (5-4 KEL)

December 3/2025 - at Kelowna

January 17/2026 - at Kelowna

January 30/2026 - at Kelowna

February 6/2025 - vs Kelowna

February 7/2026 - vs Kelowna

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 2/2024 - at Kelowna (5-2 PG)

November 15/2024 - vs Kelowna (4-3 PG)

November 16/2024 - vs Kelowna (5-4 KEL)

December 17/2024 - at Kelowna (5-3 PG)

January 10/2025 - at Kelowna (6-3 KEL)

February 7/2025 - at Kelowna (3-2 PG)

February 25/2025 - vs Kelowna (5-2 PG)

February 26/2025 - vs Kelowna (5-2 PG)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (19) - Terik Parascak

Assists (25) - Brock Souch

Points (37) - Terik Parascak

Penalty Minutes (37) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+13) - Brock Souch, Lee Shurgot

Wins (13) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.54) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.920) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (2) - Josh Ravensbergen

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

Bauer Dumanski is 9 points away from 100 career points

Lee Shurgot is 4 points away from 50 career points

Kayden Lemire is 9 games away from 100 career games

Terik Parascak is 10 goals away from 100 career goals

Corbin Vaughan is 8 games away from 150 career games

Carson Carels is 8 games away from 100 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Terik Parascak has points in 7 straight games (8-4-12); 9 of his last 10 (11-6-17)

Josh Ravensbergen has won 5 straight games; 7 of his last 8

Carson Carels has points in 4 straight games (1-4-5); 6 of his last 7 (1-8-9)

Kooper Gizowski has points in 4 of 5 games games (0-6-6)

Brock Souch has points 6 straight games (1-8-9)

Lee Shurgot has points in 3 of his last 6 games (2-2-4)

Aiden Foster has goals in 2 of his last 5 games (2-0-2)

COUGARS NEWS AND NOTES:

THRU 25: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a 17-8-0-0 record (34 points) on the season after 25 games. The Cougars are 9-4-0-0 at home and 8-4-0-0 on the road. The Cats have posted an impressive 9-3-0-0 record in the month of November. The Cougars own the WHL's top power-play, going 36-96 (37.5%). As for the penalty kill, the Cats ranks first in the WHL at 84.9%.

HOLY MOLY WHAT A GOALIE: On Tuesday, December 2nd, San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen was named the WHL's Goaltender of the Month for November. Ravensbergen posted an 8-2-0-0 record in November, along with a 2.00 goals against average and a .940 save percentage. Through 19 appearances this season, Ravensbergen is 13-6-0-0 with a 2.54 GAA, .920 SV%, and two shutouts. He ranks among the WHL goaltending leaders in wins (T-1st), shutouts (T-1st), GAA (3rd), and SV% (T-3rd.).

LEVSHYN TO REPRESENT UKRAINE: Cougars goaltender is gearing up to head to Slovenia to represent Team Ukraine at the World Junior Division 1A tournament. This will mark the second time Levshyn has represented Ukraine at the Junior level. Levshyn is 4-2-0-0 through seven games with the Cougars this season.

A BIG ADDITION: On November 26th, the Cougars claimed 2005-born forward Shaun Rios off 20-year-old WHL Waivers from the Wenatchee Wild. Entering tonight's contest, Rios owns seven points in his first 18 games. In 2024-25, the San Jose, CA product compiled 47 points in 42 games. In 2020, Rios was selected second overall in the US Priority Draft by the Tri-City Americans.

PARASCAK CLIMING HISTORY BOOKS: Terik Parascak now ranks in the top 10 in almost every single offensive statistic. He ranks in the top 10 in goals, points, game winning goals, and plus/minus. Parascak ranks 9th all-time in points (225), 9th all-time in goals (90), 7th all-time in assists (135), and third all-time in plus/minus (+69).

THE GIZZER: Kooper Gizowski is currently putting together a 20-year-old season to remember. The former Lethbridge Hurricane enters tonight's game second in team scoring with 35 points (12-23-35) in 25 games. The Edmonton, AB product compiled 35 (17-18-35) in 63 games with the Hurricanes last year. Gizowski was claimed by the Cougars off WHL waivers.

HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a fifth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series.

Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.

DRAFTED: Two Cougars were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA. Josh Ravensbergen was chosen in the first round, 30th overall, by the San Jose Sharks. With the pick, he became both the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. Aiden Foster was then taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 127th overall. Foster is the first Cougar selected by Tampa Bay since Brett Connolly in 2010.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.