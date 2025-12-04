Giants Acquire 17-Year-Old Centre Gerrior from Seattle Thunderbirds
Published on December 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Centre Colton Gerrior with the Seattle Thunderbirds
(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)
LADNER, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that they have acquired 17-year-old forward Colton Gerrior and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick (originally Calgary's) and a 2028 fourth-round pick.
Gerrior, a native of Williams Lake, B.C., is a 6-foot-3, 200 lb. centre who suited up full-time as a 16-year-old last season and is not eligible for the NHL Draft under 2027 due to his October birthday.
"Colton is a 2027 draft-eligible right-shot centre with size, skill and a lot of runway left in his development," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "We're excited to welcome Colton and his family to the Vancouver Giants."
Last season with Seattle, Gerrior appeared in 51 games, registering four goals and seven assists for 11 points. Through 20 games in the 2025-26 season, he has contributed five points (2G-3A) and has a +2 rating.
Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the fourth round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft (87th overall), Gerrior led the JPHL U15 division in scoring with 71 points (23G-48A) in 28 games with Northstars Hockey Academy in the 2022-23 season. He followed that up with an impressive year at Burnaby Winter Club in the CSSHL, finishing T-5th in U17 Prep scoring with 59 points (28G-31A) in 31 games- 16 points more than any of his teammates.
The Giants welcome Colton to the city of Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.
The Giants next home game is Friday, December 5 at 7 PM against the Portland Winterhawks! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Centre Colton Gerrior with the Seattle Thunderbirds
(Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)
Western Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025
- T-Birds Add Draft Picks - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Acquire 17-Year-Old Centre Gerrior from Seattle Thunderbirds - Vancouver Giants
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets - Prince George Cougars
- Celebrate the Holidays with the Kamloops Blazers - Kamloops Blazers
- Game Preview: Game 27 VS Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Prince Albert Raiders - Wenatchee Wild
- Jecho and Curran Named to Training Camp Roster Ahead of World Juniors - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Travel to West Side to Face Everett Silvertips Wednesday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Come up Short 7-2 in Wenatchee - Swift Current Broncos
- Wenatchee Wraps Four-Game Homestand with 7-2 Win over Swift Current Tuesday - Wenatchee Wild
- Preview: Americans vs Broncos - December 3, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Giants Stories
- Giants Acquire 17-Year-Old Centre Gerrior from Seattle Thunderbirds
- Hood Phenomenal Saturday, Makes 55 Saves in Win over Silvertips
- Giants Goaltender Pyne Superb in 3-2 Win Over Vees
- Giants 2nd Period Sinks Them in 5-2 Defeat to Wild
- Giants Suffer Tough OT Defeat to Americans