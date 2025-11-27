Giants 2nd Period Sinks Them in 5-2 Defeat to Wild

Published on November 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Russ Alman) Vancouver Giants defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt vs. the Wenatchee Wild(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Russ Alman)

Wenatchee, WA - The Vancouver Giants road woes continued on Wednesday night in Wenatchee, thanks to a 5-2 loss to the Wild.

The Giants' overall record now stands at 9-14-1-1, including a 3-9-0-1 mark on the road.

Vancouver scored the first goal on Wednesday, but surrendered the next four, including three in the second period. With the score 4-2 for Wenatchee entering the third, the Wild added an insurance marker to make it a 5-2 final score.

Tyus Sparks had both goals for Vancouver, his eighth and ninth tallies of the season. The draft-eligible forward now has 22 points (9G-13A) in 25 games this season.

Mathias Silaban, Luka Shcherbyna, Nolan Caffey, Dawson Seitz and Rui Han each scored for the Wild.

The Giants were outshot 34-23.

GAME SUMMARY

Vancouver struck first, after Sparks held the puck in the offensive zone with good back pressure and soared the puck over Conway from the right circle 73 seconds in.

The Wild tied the game with a power play marker from Silaban just 2:28 later.

Shcherbyna took the puck from the corner to the net and chipped it over the shoulder of Pyne to make it 2-1 early in the second period.

That was followed up by goals from Caffey and Seitz less than two minutes apart to make it 4-1 for the home side.

Sparks gave the Giants some life with his second of the game on a power play blast from the left circle, making it 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Han sealed the deal 5:59 into the third with his third of the year to make it 5-2, which held up as the final score.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 5/10/8 = 23 | WEN - 12/15/7 = 34

PP: VAN- 1/4 | WEN - 2/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 46 | WEN - 28

3 STARS

1st: WEN - Josh Toll - 3A, 1 SOG, +3

2nd: WEN - Nolan Caffey - 1G, 2 SOG, +1

3rd: WEN - Mathias Silaban - 1G, 3 SOG

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (29 saves / 34 shots)

Wenatchee: WIN - Cal Conway (21 saves / 23 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants battle the Penticton Vees on the road on Friday before hosting the Everett Silvertips on Saturday for Y2K night.

Date Opponent Time Location

Friday, November 28 Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 29 Everett Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

