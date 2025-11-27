Giants 2nd Period Sinks Them in 5-2 Defeat to Wild
Published on November 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Vancouver Giants defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt vs. the Wenatchee Wild
(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Russ Alman)
Wenatchee, WA - The Vancouver Giants road woes continued on Wednesday night in Wenatchee, thanks to a 5-2 loss to the Wild.
The Giants' overall record now stands at 9-14-1-1, including a 3-9-0-1 mark on the road.
Vancouver scored the first goal on Wednesday, but surrendered the next four, including three in the second period. With the score 4-2 for Wenatchee entering the third, the Wild added an insurance marker to make it a 5-2 final score.
Tyus Sparks had both goals for Vancouver, his eighth and ninth tallies of the season. The draft-eligible forward now has 22 points (9G-13A) in 25 games this season.
Mathias Silaban, Luka Shcherbyna, Nolan Caffey, Dawson Seitz and Rui Han each scored for the Wild.
The Giants were outshot 34-23.
GAME SUMMARY
Vancouver struck first, after Sparks held the puck in the offensive zone with good back pressure and soared the puck over Conway from the right circle 73 seconds in.
The Wild tied the game with a power play marker from Silaban just 2:28 later.
Shcherbyna took the puck from the corner to the net and chipped it over the shoulder of Pyne to make it 2-1 early in the second period.
That was followed up by goals from Caffey and Seitz less than two minutes apart to make it 4-1 for the home side.
Sparks gave the Giants some life with his second of the game on a power play blast from the left circle, making it 4-2 after 40 minutes.
Han sealed the deal 5:59 into the third with his third of the year to make it 5-2, which held up as the final score.
STATISTICS
SOG: VAN - 5/10/8 = 23 | WEN - 12/15/7 = 34
PP: VAN- 1/4 | WEN - 2/4
Face-Offs: VAN - 46 | WEN - 28
3 STARS
1st: WEN - Josh Toll - 3A, 1 SOG, +3
2nd: WEN - Nolan Caffey - 1G, 2 SOG, +1
3rd: WEN - Mathias Silaban - 1G, 3 SOG
GOALTENDING BATTLE
Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (29 saves / 34 shots)
Wenatchee: WIN - Cal Conway (21 saves / 23 shots)
UPCOMING
The Giants battle the Penticton Vees on the road on Friday before hosting the Everett Silvertips on Saturday for Y2K night.
Date Opponent Time Location
Friday, November 28 Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre 7:05 PM
Saturday, November 29 Everett Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM
Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.
The Giants next home game is Saturday, November 29 at 7 PM against the Everett Silvertips for Y2K night! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.
Images from this story
Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2025
- Warriors Head West for Games in Calgary, Lethbridge - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Broncos Come up Short in High Scoring 8-5 Loss to Seattle - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Buck the Broncos - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Wenatchee Earns Fifth Win in Last Six Home Games, Takes 5-2 Decision Wednesday against Vancouver - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs Lose 6-1 to Rockets, Face Kamloops Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants 2nd Period Sinks Them in 5-2 Defeat to Wild - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Power Past Chiefs 6-1 in Spokane - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.