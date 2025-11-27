Warriors Head West for Games in Calgary, Lethbridge

CALGARY, Alta. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have travelled west this week for games in Calgary and Lethbridge. The Warriors are 1-0 against the Hitmen this season.

Last weekend, the Warriors took down the Swift Current Broncos 3-2. Mathieu Lajoie opened the scoring just before the seven-minute mark of the first period of play. The score was evened up near the mid-point of the second period when Stephan Kuryachenkov tallied the Broncos' opening goal.

The Warriors took back the lead just two minutes later and added their third goal just past the eight-minute mark of the third period. The Broncos pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker late in the third period. Although they added one goal, they could not add the second to tie the game.

Lynden Lakovic had his 14-game point streak snapped on Saturday night against the Broncos after leaving the game due to injury. Lakovic's 18 goals leave him in a three-way tie for first place in the league with JP Hurlbert (Kamloops) and fellow Capitals' prospect, Terik Parascak (Prince George). Landen McFadden ranks second on the team in points with eight goals and 21 points. Aiden Ziprick and Pavel McKenzie round out the team's top three with 21 points each.

The Hitmen come into the game with a record of 12-6-3-1. The Hitmen are looking to break their four-game (0-2-1-1) losing streak. Kale Dach leads the Hitmen with 10 goals and 25 points, Brandon Gorzynski ranks second with 10 goals and 21 points, and Harrison Lodweyk rounds out the top three with seven goals and 18 points.

Earlier this month, when the Hitmen and Warriors met for the first time, the Warriors emerged with the winning score of 6-2. Mathieu Lajoie added a goal and three points. Chase Wutzke made 25 saves on 27 shots for a save percentage of .925.

Follow along with the action on the road on Country 100 with James Gallo. The pregame show starts at 7:40 pm. Fans can also watch for free on Victory+ starting at 6:55 pm.







