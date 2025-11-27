Chiefs Lose 6-1 to Rockets, Face Kamloops Friday

Published on November 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Chiefs kicked off a stretch of three games in four nights on Wednesday night, hosting the Kelowna Rockets for the first time this season. Overall this is the third matchup against the B.C. foe with the teams splitting the first two games. The Rockets will remain in Spokane this week and face the Chiefs again on Saturday for Fred Meyer Shop With The Chiefs. Forwards Chase Harrington and Mathis Preston were absent from Wednesday's contest, participating in the two-day CHL USA Prospects Challenge, a showcase of top NHL-draft eligible talent from the CHL and USA NDTP. They are expected to rejoin the team in Kamloops for Friday's game against the Blazers. 2008-born forward Nolan Bisson made his WHL debut for the Chiefs on Wednesday, with 08 goaltender Alexander Watren also joining the team for a stint during a busy stretch of games for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs opened the scoring at 5:50 of the first with a long range effort from Will McIsaac.

The St. Louis Blues prospect let it rip from distance, scoring through a net front screen to get his third of the season. Sather and Armstrong provided the assist on the 4-on-4 goal.

Kelowna answered back to tie it at 7:47 through Gerwing and then took a 2-1 lead into intermission with Poletin scoring at 19:47.

Nate Corbet and Carson Wetsch scored for the Rockets in the second period to give the visitors a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.

Tij Iginla scored on the power play at 2:47 of the third to give Kelowna a 5-1 lead.

Shane Smith followed that with a shorthanded goal on a breakaway at 6:36 for his 14th score of the season.

The Chiefs were 0/5 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill. Vieillard made 28 saves in goal for Spokane.

The Chiefs will travel to Kamloops to play the Blazers on Friday before returning home to play the Rockets once again on Saturday for Fred Meyer Shop With The Chiefs.

The Spokane Chiefs ticket office and team store will be closed Thursday, November 27th for the Thanksgiving holiday.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.