Chiefs Add Bisson, Watren to Roster for Thanksgiving Week
Published on November 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have added forward Nolan Bisson and goaltender Alexander Watren to their roster as Affiliate Players for Thanksgiving week.
The move brings Spokane's active roster to 25 players, though the club is without Chase Harrington, Mathis Preston and Assanali Sarkenov this week.
Harrington and Preston are playing in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Alberta and are expected to rejoin the team this weekend, while
Sarkenov is with Team Kazakhstan for the Division I, Group A U20 World Championships and will not return until after the holiday break.
Both are 2008-born players who signed WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements with Spokane after this year's training camp and have yet to make their Western Hockey League debuts.
Bisson, from St. Albert, Alberta, played in five pre-season games in September and posted two points on a goal and an assist. Watren, from Lakewood, Colorado, pitched a 22-save shutout in his lone pre-season appearance on September 6 against the Portland Winterhawks.
Bisson will wear number 10 and Watren will wear 31.
