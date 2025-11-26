Chiefs Seek Revenge against Kelowna Rockets at Home Wednesday Night
Published on November 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release


Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kelowna Rockets Wednesday night for the fourth TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the season. So far this year, the Chiefs are 1-1-0-0 against the Rockets, most recently losing to them 7-1 on the road on November 15.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway presented by 93.7 The Mountain

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics

