Chiefs Seek Revenge against Kelowna Rockets at Home Wednesday Night

Published on November 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kelowna Rockets Wednesday night for the fourth TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the season. So far this year, the Chiefs are 1-1-0-0 against the Rockets, most recently losing to them 7-1 on the road on November 15.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway presented by 93.7 The Mountain

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

