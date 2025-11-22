Chiefs Host Royals Saturday for First School Night of the Season

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Victoria Royals Saturday night for the first of four match-ups this season. The Chiefs are looking to build off their momentum from Wednesday's gritty 3-2 win over the Regina Pats. It's a Coca-Cola Family Feast Night! Enjoy discounted concession items at select concourse locations all game long, including hot dogs, Coca-Cola products and more. It's also the first of two School Nights presented by Shriners Children's Spokane and one of five small COUNTRY Financial Post-Game Autographs sessions. Fans can get one item signed by 4-5 players after the game on the lower concourse outside the Chiefs' Team Store.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Coca-Cola Family Feast Night presented by The Big 99.9 Coyote Country and FOX 28, School Night presented by Shriners Children's Spokane, Small Group Post-Game Autographs presented by COUNTRY Financial

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







