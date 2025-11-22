Game Preview: Game 24 VS Hitmen
Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth of eight matchups between the two central division clubs this season. This is also the second of three times the teams will meet within a five-day stretch. The Tigers are 2-1-0-0 against the Hitmen so far this season. Markus Ruck (2G, 4A) leads the team with six points in three games against the Hitmen.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 6 @ Calgary 2 (Nov 19 2025) Calgary 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Oct 4 2025)
Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 4 (Oct 10 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Calgary 2 (Mar 23 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024) Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Calgary
12-6-3-2 12-6-2-0
Central - 2nd Central - 3rd
East - 4th East - 5th
Home - 6-1-1-1 Home - 5-4-0-0
Away - 6-5-2-1 Away - 7-2-2-0
Last 10 - 4-2-2-2 Last 10 - 6-3-1-0
Streak - L1 Streak - L2
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Calgary
47-17-3-1 45-17-3-3
Central - 1st Central - 2nd
East - 1st East - 2nd
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 26-6-1-1
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-11-2-2
Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Rebels 4-3 in a shootout on Friday, November 21st in the Marchant Crane Centrium. Kadon McCann, Dayton Reschny, and Bryce Pickford found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer had a great night in net stopping 27 of 30 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck & Bryce Pickford (24) GAA - Carter Casey (3.03)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (12) Save % - Carter Casey (.890)
Assists - Markus Ruck (19) Wins - Jordan Switzer (8)
PIMs - Cam Parr (28) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford & Jonas Woo (+19)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 22.9%
Penalty Kill: 82.3%
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Assists Markus Ruck - 19 (T-10th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (3rd)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-6th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-6th)
Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-10th)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-4th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +19 (T-3rd)
Bryce Pickford - +19 (T-3rd)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 8 (T-8th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Kadon McCann 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Dayton Reschny 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Kadon McCann 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Misha Volotovskii 250 Career Games Played 247 Career Games Played
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Jordan Switzer 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played
Veeti Väisänen 50 Career penalty Minutes 48 Career Penalty Minutes
Jonas Woo 150 Career Penalty Minutes 145 Career Penalty Minutes
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Red Deer Rebels 4-3 OTL @ Calgary Hitmen - Sun. Nov 23 4:00PM (MST)
@ Calgary Hitmen 6-2 W @ Saskatoon Blades - Fri. Nov 28 7:00PM (ST)
@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-5 OTL @ Prince Albert - Sat. Nov 29 7:00PM (ST)
@ Regina Pats 4-3 OTW VS Prince Albert - Wed. Dec 3 7:00OM (MST)
VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-4 L @ Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 5 7:00PM (ST)
