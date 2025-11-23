Pats Come up Short in 5-3 Loss to Thunderbirds

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kent, WA - The Regina Pats led early in this one, but despite a fast start and another big night from goaltender Marek Schlenker, four second period goals helped lift the Seattle Thunderbirds to victory at accesso ShoWare Center on Saturday night.

Schlenker continued his strong play from Spokane, stopping 19 shots in the first period to keep Regina steady in a hostile Seattle environment on Saturday night. While Schlenker weathered the early storm, it was Pats forward Julien Maze who would get Regina on the board first with an incredible solo effort. Maze took the puck away from Thunderbirds defenceman Radim Mrtka in the Pats' zone, sped down the length of the ice, and converted on the breakaway opportunity at 9:05 to give Regina the lead. However, the Thunderbirds would strike back at 16:47. Seattle evened the score when Braeden Cootes worked from left to right and let a shot fly from the top of the circle, finding its way through a crowd and past Schlenker.

In the middle frame, Regina wasted no time in restoring their lead. After Sklenicka kicked out Maze's initial chance from the point, the rebound dropped right to Brown in the crease, and he quickly buried it to put the Pats back on top just 35 seconds into the period on the man advantage. However, the Thunderbirds would take control of the second period in its latter half, scoring three times in under four minutes. Sawyer Mayes tied the game at 14:29 on the power play, getting a piece of a Tai Riley point shot through traffic. Just 55 seconds later, Hartmann wired a wrist shot past Schlenker's glove to give Seattle its first lead of the night. And before the period would come to a close, Brock England and Antonio Martorana connected on a give-and-go, with Martorana finishing the play at 18:03 to put the Thunderbirds up two.

In the third, Seattle would add on an empty netter at 16:53 from Brendan Rudolph, their fourth consecutive goal in the game, extending their lead to three. At 19:29, Keets Fawcett would squeak a shot through Sklenicka, with Jace Egland and Rylan Pearce picking up assists on the play. That is as close as the Pats would get, and the Thunderbirds would walk away with a 5-3 come-from-behind win on home ice. After Saturday's game, Regina moved to 9-12-2-1 on the season. Pats' Schlenker delivered another strong performance, stopping 35 of 39 shots. At the other end, Thunderbirds' Sklenicka was equally solid in the crease, making 34 saves on 37 shots, with the final shots on goal being 40-37 in favour of Seattle. On special teams, each team went 1-for-5 on the man advantage. Regina surrendered its first power-play goal since November 9 and is now an impressive 20-for-21 when playing shorthanded in that span.

The Blue Brigade had six different skaters get on the scoresheet against Seattle. Pearce most notably notched his first assist and point as a member of the Pats, Brown secured his 17th of the season to extend his team lead in goals, and Fawcett picked up his third goal in his last four games.

FINAL: Seattle Thunderbirds 5, Regina Pats 3

THE GOALS

First Period

Pats 1-0 -#72 Julien Maze (11) (unassisted) at 9:05

Maze stripped the puck from Thunderbirds defenceman Radim Mrtka in the Pats' zone, won the ensuing foot race, and scored on a breakaway at 9:05 to open the scoring.

Thunderbirds 1-1 - #86 Braeden Cootes (7), assisted by #21 Radim Mrtka, & #22 Simon Lovsin at 16:47

Cootes cut from left to right and fired a shot from the top of the circle that threaded through traffic and past Schlenker, tying the game at 16:47.

Second Period

Pats 2-1 -#27 Caden Brown (17), assisted by #72 Julien Maze, & #6 Reese Hamilton (PP) at 0:35

After Sklenicka turned aside Maze's initial shot, the rebound landed right on Brown's stick in the crease, and he made no mistake, restoring Regina's lead just 35 seconds in.

Thunderbirds 2-2 - #14 Sawyer Mayes (6), assisted by #25 Tai Riley, & #16 Brock England (PP) at 14:29

England moved the puck to Riley at the point, and he put a shot towards the net. With heavy traffic in front, Mayes was able to get his stick on it and redirected it home at 14:29.

Thunderbirds 3-2 - #27 Kaleb Hartmann (2), (unassisted) at 15:24

After the Pats failed to clear the zone, Hartmann walked in and ripped a wrist shot past the glove of Schlenker at 15:24.

Thunderbirds 4-2 - #89 Antonio Martorana (13), assisted by #16 Brock England, & #9 Coster Dunn at 18:03

Cutting through the neutral zone, Martorana banked a pass off the boards to England, who eventually gave it back to him on a give-and-go. Martorana finished the play in front, doubling the Thunderbirds' lead at 18:03.

Third Period

Thunderbirds 5-2 - #17 Brendan Rudolph (6), assisted by #24 Brayden Holberton at 16:53

With plenty of traffic in front, Karimov was able to redirect a point shot to cut the deficit in half at 2:53.

Pats 5-3 - #10 Keets Fawcett (16), assisted by #24 Jace Egland, #42 Rylan Pearce at 19:29

Fawcett walked into Thunderbirds' zone, made a couple moves at the blue line, and snapped a shot past Sklenicka to make it 5-3 at 19:29.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 10 - 12 - 15 - 37 Thunderbirds: 20 - 14 - 6 - 40

Power Plays

Pats: 1/5 Thunderbirds: 1/5

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 35 saves on 39 shots Thunderbirds: Marek Sklenicka - 34 saves on 37 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #86 Braeden Cootes (1G) Second Star: #17 Brendan Rudolph (1G) Third Star: #16 Brock England (2A)

COMING UP

The Pats return to game action on Wednesday, November 26 at 9:00 p.m., when they take on the the Everett Silvertips to open a three-game week. Regina will then conclude its U.S. road trip with back-to-back games: Friday, November 28 at 5:00 p.m. against the Portland Winterhawks, and Saturday, November 29 at 8:00 p.m. against the Wenatchee Wild, before returning home.







