Strong Effort From Broncos Comes Up Just Short Against Moose Jaw

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos put together a determined effort on Saturday night in Moose Jaw, but came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the Warriors at Temple Gardens Centre. It was the fourth meeting of the season between the two clubs, and with the result, the season series is now tied 2-2.

Moose Jaw opened the scoring late in the first period when Mathieu Lajoie struck at 14:39 off a rebound from Brady Ness. The Broncos generated several strong chances throughout the frame but couldn't convert, heading into the intermission down 1-0 despite a solid start.

Swift Current answered back in the second period as Stepan Kuryachenkov tied the game at 12:41 with a clean wrist shot from the right circle. The Broncos looked energized following the goal, but the Warriors quickly reclaimed the lead just over two minutes later. Connor Schmidt scored at 14:44, assisted by Colt Carter and Ethan Semeniuk, giving Moose Jaw a 2-1 edge after forty minutes.

Special teams played a key role in the final frame. Moose Jaw extended their lead to 3-1 on a power-play marker from Pavel McKenzie at 7:52, assisted by Landen McFadden and Carter, and it would stand as the game-winner. Swift Current showed plenty of fight though, killing off a lengthy 5-on-3 to keep themselves within striking distance. With the goalie pulled, the Broncos clawed back when Jace McFaul hammered a one-time slap shot from the blue line, with Noah Kosick and Josh McGregor picking up the assists. The Broncos pulled their goalie again in the final minute and created more dangerous chances, but couldn't find the equalizer before time expired.

The shots were nearly even, with Moose Jaw edging Swift Current 33-32. The Broncos went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Warriors finished 1-for-5. Swift Current also held a slight advantage in the faceoff circle, winning 37 draws compared to Moose Jaw's 36.

Joey Rocha had a stellar performance for the Broncos as well, stopping 30 of 33 shots against he faced.

Despite the loss, the Broncos delivered one of their more complete performances of the season, generating steady scoring chances, defending well through the neutral zone, and forechecking effectively. It was a positive step in the right direction as they continue to build consistency. The Broncos' record moves to 8-13-1-0, and they now head out on a six-game U.S. road trip beginning Wednesday, November 26, against the Seattle Thunderbirds in Seattle.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.