T-Birds Rally Past Regina

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. -The Seattle Thunderbirds rallied twice to beat the Regina Pats, 5-3, Saturday on Fred Meyer Teddy Bear Toss night at the accesso ShoWare Center, sweeping both home games this weekend. The Thunderbirds conclude their six game homestand Wednesday versus the Swift Current Broncos. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

"A little volatile tonight for our liking," said head coach Matt O'Dette of the team's eighth home win. "There were a lot of avoidable penalties there, after the whistle stuff, but our five on five play was good for the most part."

For the second straight night, Seattle (10-8-2-0) fell behind, giving up a break away goal midway through the first period. The T-Birds drew even when Braeden Cootes scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal at 16:47 with Radim Mrtka and Simon Lovsin drawing the assists.

When play resumed, the Thunderbirds took a penalty and fell behind again when the Pats converted 35 seconds into the second period. The T-Birds evened it back up with a power play goal of their own, scored by Sawyer Mayes at 14:29. Tai Riley and Brock England had the assists on Mayes' sixth goal of the season.

Seattle grabbed the lead less than a minute later with an unassisted goal from Kaleb Hartman. "I hesitated for a bit, before it went way past me," explained Hartmann of his second goal on the season. "I saw low glove open, shot it and it went in."

The T-Birds extended their lead to 4-2 with two minutes left in period two. Antonio Martorana drove the net and tipped home an England centering pass. Coster Dunn had the second assist on what turned into the game winning goal.

"We've got some really good chemistry going here," said Martorana of his team leading 13th goal, as he and his linemates England and Dunn combined for 14 points (5g, 9a) in the Thunderbirds two games this weekend. "We're all working together really well. We're finding each other and going to the net hard."

The T-Birds got an empty net goal from Brendan Rudolph in the third period. Brayden Holberton had the lone assist. O'Dette praised the effort of Rudolph in the win. "He was really good. He needed to step up. Because of the way the game unfolded, he got elevated and he did a good job for us, buzzing around with lots of energy, playing with speed. It was nice to see him rewarded with the empty net goal."

Regina did get a goal with 30 seconds left but would get no closer.

The T-Birds ended Regina's stretch of 19 consecutive penalty kills with the Mayes' goal in the second period.

With a pair of assists Saturday, Brock England has four straight multiple point games since returning from the U17 World Hockey Challenge earlier this month, accumulating ten points on three goals and seven assists.

Defenseman Vanek Popil left the game after blocking a shot and did not return. Hyde Davidson missed his second game with an upper body injury and is listed as day to day.







