Saturday's Game vs Victoria Officially Sold out at 10,435

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs announced the Coca-Cola Family Feast Night versus the Victoria Royals at Numerica Veterans Arena on Saturday is officially sold out. Saturday night's game is presented by The Big 99.9 Coyote Country and FOX 28. It's the first of two School Nights this season, presented by Shriners Children's Spokane.

The game marks the Chiefs' first sellout of the season and the highest attendance in the WHL so far this season, totaling 10,435 tickets sold. The second-highest was Prince Albert at Saskatoon on September 20, which had an attendance of 9,904.

Spokane has 23 home games remaining between now and March 22, 2026, including two during Thanksgiving week: Wednesday, November 26 versus the Kelowna Rockets and Saturday, November 29 versus the Kelowna Rockets.

Tickets for all home games are available through TicketsWest by visiting www.spokanechiefs.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.