Chiefs Return Home to Host Regina Pats Wednesday Night

Published on November 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home Wednesday to take on the Regina Pats for the first and only time this season. It's Special Olympics Night presented by Les Schwab Tires! Help us recognize the outstanding achievements of Special Olympic Athletes from the State of Washington, with special thanks to Les Schwab Tires for providing free tickets to Special Olympics participants, coaches, and companions. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a player magnet courtesy of TicketsWest!

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Special Olympics Night presented by Les Schwab Tires

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







