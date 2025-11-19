Chiefs Return Home to Host Regina Pats Wednesday Night
Published on November 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home Wednesday to take on the Regina Pats for the first and only time this season. It's Special Olympics Night presented by Les Schwab Tires! Help us recognize the outstanding achievements of Special Olympic Athletes from the State of Washington, with special thanks to Les Schwab Tires for providing free tickets to Special Olympics participants, coaches, and companions. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a player magnet courtesy of TicketsWest!
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Special Olympics Night presented by Les Schwab Tires
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
