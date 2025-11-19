Warriors Fall After Wheat Kings Tally Three Unanswered Goals

Published on November 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - A three-goal third period pushed the Brandon Wheat Kings past the Moose Jaw Warriors to secure the victory on Tuesday night.

Captain Lynden Lakovic opened the scoring with his 18th goal of the season at the 1:00 mark of the first period. With this goal, his point streak has reached 14 games. The Warriors struck again just past the six-minute mark with a goal off the stick of Riley Thorpe.

The Wheat Kings struck late in the first period with two goals 19 seconds apart. Their first goal was off the stick of Carter Klippenstein. Joby Baumuller added the second goal with just more than two minutes to play in the first period.

The teams headed into the first intermission tied at two.

In the second period, the Warriors took back the lead with Gage Nagel's sixth goal of the season.

Midway through the period, Filip Ruzicka and Chase Wutzke exchanged big saves on back-to-back breakaway chances to keep the teams separated by a goal.

Just before the 14-minute mark, Grayson Burzynski added his fourth goal to tie the game at three. The Warriors were able to respond on the power play with a goal from Connor Schmidt.

The Warriors took the one-goal lead into the second intermission.

Jaxon Jacobson tied the game for the Brandon Wheat Kings just before the four-minute mark. The Wheat Kings took their first lead of the game midway just past the 13-minute mark of the period with Grayson Burzynski's second goal of the night.

The Warriors pulled their goaltender late in the game for an extra attacker, and Brandon's Max Lavoie found the empty net.

The Warriors went one for four on the power play, three for three on the penalty kill. Chase Wutzke made 24 saves on 29 shots. Across the ice, Filip Ruzicka made 30 saves on 34 shots. The Warriors are back in action at the Temple Gardens Centre on Saturday for their Hall of Fame game as they celebrate the induction of alumni Kyle Brodziak and Johnny Boychuk into the Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame. Tickets for the game can be purchased.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025

