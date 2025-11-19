Vees Earn Point against Oil Kings

Published on November 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees went toe-to-toe with the Eastern Conference's top team on Tuesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre falling 4-3 in overtime to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The Vees fall to 10-7-3-2 on the season with the loss.

It was another strong start for the Vees who couldn't solve Oil Kings goaltender Parker Snell early. Edmonton would strike first off a shot from the point that hit Poul Andersen at the side of the net and bounced in to make it 1-0 after 20 despite the Vees outshooting the Oil Kings by a 9-5 margin.

Penticton would answer back at 9:56 of the second period as Nolan Stevenson sprung Louie Wehmann on a breakaway and he tucked it five-hole with an Edmonton defender draped all over his back for his fourth goal of the season.

The Oil Kings would re-gain the lead at 15:26 of the second period off a scramble play that ended up on Miroslav Holinka's stick and he would bury it high-glove to make the score 2-1 heading into the final frame.

Edmonton struck on a powerplay at 9:16 with Max Curran firing a one-timer five-hole to give the Oil Kings a two goal lead.

The Vees would get a powerplay with just over five-minutes remaining and right off the faceoff Stevenson found Brittan Alstead at the side of the goal who potted his 11th of the year to get the Vees within one.

Just 16 seconds later Callum Stone hit Alstead with a breakaway pass and he would make no mistake going five-hole for his second of the night to send this game to overtime.

The Vees had multiple chances to finish the game in overtime but it would be Blake Fiddler finding a loose puck in the slot and going glove-side to end the game and give the Edmonton Oil Kings the 4-3 overtime victory.







