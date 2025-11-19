Carter Back with the Warriors and Hungry for More Opportunities

Published on November 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After winning gold with Team Canada Red at the U17 World Challenge in Nova Scotia earlier this month, Colt Carter has returned to the Moose Jaw Warriors and is once again making an impact on the scoresheet.

"[I wanted] to play to my strengths, limit mistakes, [just be myself]," said Carter. "[I wanted to] play a complete game."

Team Canada Red's U17 journey started with three practice days. In Carter's words, this allowed the team to begin building chemistry, learning systems, and understanding how to work together. Canada Red opened the exhibition portion of the tournament with a 7-5 win over Team Czechia.

"We did well [in the exhibition game against Czechia", said Carter. "[We were able to] build off that and [we] kept rolling."

The only loss for Canada Red in the tournament came in the round robin, resulting from a shootout loss against Team USA.

"We knew how we were as a team and built off every game and got better as the tournament went on," said Carter. "We bounced back, [we] knew what we had to fix and work on, [and] we did that in the finals."On the horizon for Carter is the next step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence, the U18 National team.

"[I want to] bring more in the defensive zone, [be] hard on pucks, [then] I'll feel more complete about my game," said Carter. "Knowing what I have to fix and get better at definitely makes me excited for the U18s."

In three games with the Warriors since his return, Carter has picked up four assists.

Carter and the Moose Jaw Warriors are back in action on Saturday at the Temple Gardens Centre to take on the Swift Current Broncos in the annual Hall of Fame game. This year's inductees, Kyle Brodziak and Johnny Boychuk, will be in attendance for a special pregame ceremonial faceoff. Tickets for the game can be purchased.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.