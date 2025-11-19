Oil Kings Continue B.C. Trip against Memorial Cup Hosts

Kelowna, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue their six-game B.C. swing in a place tonight they hope to return to in a six months time

Tonight, the Oil Kings will visit the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place, which will be the site of the 2026 Memorial Cup in May, and the Oil Kings, currently leading the Eastern Conference are hoping this isn't the only time they visit this arena this season.

The Oil Kings are currently 18-4-1-1 on the season after a 4-3 overtime win last night in Penticton against the Vees as Blake Fiddler scored the overtime winner to extend the Oil Kings winning streak to nine games. It's currently tied for the seventh-longest winning streak in franchise history and longest since the team won 14 in a row during the 2021/2022 season.

Lukas Sawchyn had three assists on the night, for his third three-point game in four contests on the B.C. swing as he now sits at 31 points which propels to a tie for fifth in the WHL. He currently leads the Oil Kings with nine points on the road trip.

The opponents, the Rockets are coming off an overtime loss to Everett on Sunday, but have gone four straight games without a regulation loss going 2-0-2-0. They're 8-6-3-1 on the season and tied for seventh in the Western Conference but they are just four points back of fourth place.

Tonight will also see a battle of families as two sets of brothers will duel. Joe Iginla will take on his brother Tij of the Rockets for the first time in their careers, while Oil King Kanjyu Gojsic will take on his brother Hiroki and the rest of his former Rockets teammates. It's also a return for Head Coach Jason Smith who coached the Rockets for parts of three seasons between 2016 and 2019.

Puck drop from Kelowna is set for 8:05 MT.







