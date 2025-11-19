Fiddler Plays OT Hero as Oil Kings Keep Winning Streak Alive against Vees

Published on November 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Penticton, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are now winners of nine straight games after a 4-3 overtime win against the Penticton Vees on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the two in franchise history.

It was a back and forth game, even though the Vees outshot the Oil Kings 31-21 in the contest as both teams had sustained zone time and quality scoring chances.

For the first time on the B.C. road swing though, the Oil Kings managed to score first as a first period point shot from Ethan MacKenzie deflected off Poul Andersen and in to make it 1-0 Oil Kings.

In the second, halfway through, Louis Wehmann broke through the Oil Kings defence on a breakaway and snuck one home to make it 1-1. However that only lasted just under six minutes as the Oil Kings responded, courtesy of Miroslav Holinka who was able to finish off a forechecking turnover to make it 2-1 Edmonton.

The Oil Kings would extend their lead in the third period as halfway through a Max Curran one-timer beat Andrew Reyelts to make it 3-1 Oil Kings. Penticton wouldn't go down easy though as Brittan Alstead took the game over for the Vees scoring a powerplay goal and a breakaway goal in a span of 16 seconds to make it 3-3 with just under five minutes to play in the third.

In overtime though, Lukas Sawchyn worked the puck around the offensive zone and centred a pass out to Blake Fiddler who made no mistake to keep the Oil Kings winning streak alive at nine games.

Parker Snell ultimately stopped 28 in the win for his eighth win of the season. The Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

The Oil Kings visit Kelowna on Wednesday night.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.